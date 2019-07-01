Menu
Bonus pay as teachers strike deal with state

by Sarah Vogler
1st Jul 2019 1:02 PM
A LOOMING teachers' strike has been avoided with the Palaszczuk Government striking a deal with the Queensland Teacher's Union.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk took to Twitter to announce the enterprise bargaining deal.

Teachers across the state had voted to walk out of the classroom on July 18 if a deal was not reached.

The union was asking for a 4.5 per cent pay increase as part of an overhaul of the teacher classification system, among other demands,

The deal includes a 2.5 per cent pay increase as well as a one-off $1250 sign-on bonus to agree to the deal.

Teachers will also be offered a one-off $100 bonus to go bush, available from next year.

A new classification structure will be brought in for principals and deputy principals.

The State's wages policy is set at 2.5 per cent.

The deal will cost taxpayers $1 billion over three years.

"By the end of this agreement our top teachers will be earning $110,500 per year," Education Minister Grace Grace said.

"In addition they can also apply to be recognised as highly accomplished teacher or lead teacher, with salaries for these classifications rising to over $117,000 and $128,000 respectively from July 2021."

Education Minister Grace Grace is due to announce the final details of the deal this afternoon.

