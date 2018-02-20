Bookings bonanza for renovated oceanfront park

OWNERS of the newly renovated caravan park at Kingscliff have been overwhelmed as holidaymakers scramble to secure their bookings ahead of the busy Easter period.

In the first hour of taking online reservations last week, more than 600 people secured their spot at the newly renovated Kingscliff Beach Holiday Park, which is due to reopen on March 22.

"To date, in the first five-and-a-half days of booking, we've taken 1500 bookings,” Tweed Coast Holiday Parks unit coordinator Andrew Illingworth told members at the Kingscliff and District Chamber of Commerce breakfast on Tuesday.

"That equates to more than $500,000 in revenue we've acquired in the first five days (of bookings).”

The news will come as a welcome relief to local shop owners, many of whom have suffered financially since the caravan park closed 12 months ago to undergo the major refurbishment.

Kingscliff South Holiday Park looks bare as works gets underway for an upgrade in February 2017. Nikki Todd

While the recent park upgrade has reduced the number of registered van sites, Mr Illingworth said the 61 sites available were more appropriate for the modern-day traveller.

"People holidaying on the Tweed Coast are looking for something very different than what they were when this park opened originally,” he said.

"Every site in the park is two-to-three times larger than what the sites were in the old park, which allows for modern touring vans.

"You're losing a lot of site space to provide the infrastructure to cater for modern, moderate touring vans.

"There are eight cabins, two of those cabins are three-bedroom cabins, there are five two-bedroom cabins and one fully-accessible cabin.

"There's 44 tourist sites including a number of what are being called premium beach-front tourist sites.

"There will be nine tent sites, which will feature synthetic grass that a lot of caravan parks are using now. The roads are wider.”

While the park won't officially open until Thursday, March 22, Mr Illingworth said works were almost completed and final touches were being put in place.

"The last slabs get poured on Tuesday, the last bit of turf goes down on Wednesday and the fences will probably be down by Thursday next week,” he said.

"The contractors are saying by Friday next week they'll be handing the park back to the Holiday Parks.

"We have washing lines to put in, washers, dryers and other fixtures and fittings in the cabins.”

Bookings are now available until March 2019.

The park's front office will open on March 12 ahead of the March 22 opening.