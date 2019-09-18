Boomers star reveals story behind snub

Boomers star Patty Mills has revealed his controversial snub from the Basketball World Cup's All-Star Five was made to sting even more after he was initially told he'd been selected.

Mills missed out on one of the two guard spots behind Spain's Ricky Rubio - who was also named MVP of the final - and Serbia's Bogdan Bogdanovic, who scored one more point than Mills to be the tournament's leading scorer but failed to lead his team to the final four.

"Well that's awks," Mills tweeted on Tuesday night.

"Not the ultimate award I was after, but I was told by Basketball Australia on the bus post-game that I made the All-Star Five … don't know what happened after that. It's not the ultimate prize but man it's one hell of a prestigious acknowledgment."

"Don't think there's any conspiracy," he added. "Just was told by Basketball Australia that I had to go to the Gold Medal game to be presented. Found out by my teammates at team dinner that things had changed."

Mills scored 182 points at 22.8 points per game, including a competition high 34 points against Spain in the semi-final, and averaged 2.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

Boomers legend Shane Heal, in commentary for Fox Sports, said "Patty has got to be in this" as the five was announced. "He was exceptional, he really was," Heal said.