Border balance promised with commissioner

IN SYNC: Lismore MP Thomas George, Tweed MP Geoff Provest, NSW Cross Border Commissioner James McTavish and Currumbin MP Jann Stuckey at the NSW-Queensland border at Tweed Heads.

AS DAYLIGHT saving time returned on Sunday, the disparity between the states was as obvious as ever for those living close to the border.

Currumbin LNP MP Jann Stuckey has announced if her party is successful in the next state election, it would introduce a Queensland Cross Border Commissioner within its first year.

While the NSW counterpart, James McTavish, has been on board for some time, Ms Stuckey said having an equivalent north of the border would help to better address a range of issues in the Coolangatta and Tweed Heads areas.

Ms Stuckey said there had been "good collaboration” with Mr McTavish, but she believed it was crucial for Queensland to have its own Cross Border Commissioner.

"It's estimated some 20,000 people cross the border to work one way or the other each day,” Ms Stuckey said.

"It means that people have just had to work around (the border) at the expense of money, duplication, time and being denied full resources in certain areas.”

She said some shared services were well-established, such as Gold Coast residents' utilisation of the Tweed Hospital's maternity ward.

But she said there were still plenty of complexities which made life on and close to the border challenging for residents, businesses and government agencies.

"A Cross Border Commissioner is there to iron out those difficulties and to speak directly with communities about what it is that makes their lives difficult,” she said.

"It's about streamlining a range of services.

"Having two commissioners means... that they're going to be able to have way better reach across agencies.”

She said tourism, transport and policing were some of the areas where inter-state relations could benefit both the Tweed and Gold Cast.

Councillor Gail O'Neill, who's had many years of experience in business on the Southern Gold Coast, said a Cross Border Commissioner for Queensland would be a welcome help to communities on both sides on the border.

"For division 14, Coolangatta is my CBD area so I would welcome someone who is dedicated to this,” Cr O'Neill said.

"I think transport is a big one, because council's got plans to expand the light rail right down in to Coolangatta and I know the Tweed is really interested in whether we could extend that light rail into Tweed Heads.

"If you've got a Cross Border Commissioner on both sides, that could really help that and push it along.

"I know that we're looking years ahead but you do have to do forward planning and that's a major help.”

Connecting Southern Gold Coast CEO Peter Doggett said having a Queensland counterpart to work with Mr McTavish would "cut through the rhetoric”.

He felt a commissioner would help to resolve issues which had been "outstanding for years.”