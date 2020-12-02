Border bubble helped this family to reunite

The Hickson family, after missing many family milestones this year, caught up for a family reunion in Byron Bay recently.

IN THE era of the “border bubble”, before Queensland reopened its border with NSW on Tuesday, the North Coast offered a unique opportunity for families to reunite.

This was particularly the case after the Queensland government’s decision to broaden its border zone across the Northern Rivers in September, after months of strict restrictions.

Ahead of an influx of schoolies, cross-border reunions were dominating holiday accommodation bookings in the region.

The Hickson family recently reunited in Byron Bay after missing many family milestones this year.

Lee Hickson said the border closures had kept her separated from loved ones most of the

year.

“My brother and his family relocated to Mackay during COVID, but the rest of my family are based here in NSW,” Ms Hickson said.

“I live about an hour from Suffolk Park and my other brother lives down near Wagga

Wagga.”

She said they had all been stuck in their own “little worlds”.

But they made the most of the relaxed rules to get together.

She said it was “one big celebration”.

“There are some birthdays we’ve missed and high school graduations (we were) all very keen to get together and catch-up after several months apart,” she said.

The reunion wound up involving almost 40 people and the family stayed in several cabins and camp sites at Ingenia Holidays Byron Bay in November.

The park’s manager, Katrina Hansen, said families had been flocking to their location as a halfway point between the separated states.



“It’s been lovely to see so many reunions take place,” Ms Hansen said.

“Our park ticks a lot of boxes because we have something for guests of all ages, along with an onsite restaurant and cafe, and our playground, games room and swimming pool are a hit with the kids.

“Our guests also love that they can bring the whole family, pets included.”

She said Ingenia, the only pet-friendly holiday park in Byron Bay, even allows dogs at the cafe.