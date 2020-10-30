Border call splits Queenslanders

Courier-Mail readers are divided over the Premier’s border announcement today, with some in favour of the tough decision and others angered.

Queenslanders have had their say on the Premier's border decision this morning, and while some have supported the move others have vented their frustration.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk this morning announced Queensland will remain shut off to Greater Sydney and Victoria.

While the rest of NSW will be allowed into the Sunshine State from 1am on November 3, Sydneysiders will be shut-out, as will Victorians.

It means residents from 32 local government areas of Sydney will remain blocked from entering Queensland.

Over 700 comments were made on The Courier-Mail story on Facebook within an hour after the announcement was made.

One reader wrote: "one day before the election, this announcement is made, it's all political & will change after the weekend".

Another reader, Helen, said "this decision could have been made weeks ago".

A frustrated regional Victoria local said her area has had zero cases.

"Why can't you open to regional Victorians only," she wrote.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk speaks at a press conference where she announced the state will reopen its border with NSW. Photo by Jono Searle/Getty Images

"I've been waiting since April to meet my granddaughter and I live in a zero town it's been zero the entire time."

Others have shown their support for the Premier, with one reader saying she is "doing what is best to keep our state safe".

"Everyone having a meltdown about the borders not getting opened but I guarantee if she was to open the borders and we get an outbreak of covid here the first person all of you gonna point ya finger at is her," the reader wrote.

"Yes it sucks but I'd rather keep everyone safe then risk ending up like Victoria or Sydney."

