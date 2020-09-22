Border changes a ‘relief’ amid ‘horrendous’ situation

Changes to the Queensland border zone … Picture by Richard Gosling

THE Queensland border bubble will expand to include much of the Far North Coast from 1am on Thursday, October 1.

The border zone will include the Byron, Ballina, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Glen Innes local governments from that time.

Ballina Shire Mayor David Wright said while there would "always be finer details" to clarify, the announced expansion sounds "really good".

Cr Wright said he would be enquiring with the Master Builders Association to confirm whether their members will see the end to their border woes.

"What (councils) have been asking for as a joint organisation … is that we go back to what we had at the start," Cr Wright said.

"It just seems incongruous; there's no COVID (in northern NSW) and we can't travel over.

"The stories have been absolutely horrendous.

"Our local pollies have been absolutely inundated.

"I've been saying we live in a free country, we live in a democracy and I can't see my children."

Cr Wright's children and his 14-month-old grandson live in Brisbane.

When Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the planned expansion this morning, her comments suggested NSW residents within the new border zone could travel anywhere in Queensland.

"Border residents can apply for a border pass and travel around Queensland for any purpose, and Queenslanders can travel to those places as well," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"It's an important step in supporting border communities and ensuring Queensland's economy rebounds - not the virus.

"Our strong borders have kept Queenslanders safe and allowed us to keep our economy going, businesses open and people working.

"Thanks to Queensland's strong health response and falling numbers of the virus, we can now take a gradual approach to easing these restrictions.

"We will be carefully monitoring the expanded border zone between now and Thursday October 1, and if we suddenly see cases appearing in Northern New South Wales then these measures will not proceed."

Byron mayor Simon Richardson said the announcement was "a relief" in the face of an "increasingly difficult" situation.

"There were over 100 health workers north of the border that couldn't provide (services); emergency surgeons for our Byron hospital were stuck over the border," Cr Richardson said.

"There's not a sector of our community that hasn't been negatively affected."

He said the economic impact of the expansion would be "fantastic".

Page MP Kevin Hogan said he'd seek clarification on whether Northern Rivers residents would definitely be allowed anywhere in Queensland.

"If we're free to roam all around Queensland, that's pretty good," he said.

"That being said I still question the validity of having a border bubble.

"There's no reason for any restrictions between Queensland and NSW given that we are not a hotspot."

Richmond MP Justine Elliot welcomed the news.

"It's fantastic news for our community and I know many people have strongly advocated for this," Mrs Elliot said.

"I'm very excited for everyone on the North Coast.

"It's really good news."

The Kyogle local government area was not named as part of the expanded border region.

Mayor Danielle Mulholland has been contacted for comment, along with Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith and Tweed Shire Mayor Chris Cherry.