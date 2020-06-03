Border confusion forces Coast woman off bus

ON her way back from a doctor's appointment in Tweed, Robyn Green caught the bus for the first time in months but her return route wasn't what she expected.

The Kirra Beach resident said she was made to get off the bus before re-entering her home state because she didn't have the right documentation.

"In our car I have a pass, but I didn't realise I needed it for the bus," the 59-year-old said.

"When we got around the corner and the lady said has everyone got their pass, I thought my driver's license has got my address on it for Queensland.

"The policeman came on and said you have to get a pass."

Kirra local Robyn Green is forced off a bus by police at a border crossing for not having a pass. Picture Glenn Hampson

Four bus stops away from her destination, Mrs Green went to get a new pass so she could get home.

"They weren't really sure how to get me a pass, so I was told because I have a Queensland driver's license, to knick around past everybody and head to the next bus stop."

