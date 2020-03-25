Council says only three places to cross border

Coronavirus border crossings on the NSW/Queensland border at the Gold Coast and Tweed Heads. Picture: Supplied

Coronavirus border crossings on the NSW/Queensland border at the Gold Coast and Tweed Heads. Picture: Supplied

AS RESIDENTS across two states prepare to be separated by an invisible barrier, one council has issued a clarification on where you can cross.

At midnight (1.01am tomorrow morning NSW time) Queensland will enforce tough new border restrictions to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Tweed Shire Council has been advised today there will be three access points into Queensland - on the M1, Gold Coast Highway and Griffith St with RBT-style checks done.

Tweed Mayor Katie Milne said all other roads which access Queensland would be closed via roadblocks.

Cr Milne said all residents needed to be aware of the restrictions, which were likely to have a significant traffic impact on residents and business, particularly those who live near the border.

She said according to the Queensland Government advice, travel should be limited or minimised as much as possible and also applied to people who lived in Queensland and worked in NSW.

"Council totally supports the call to stay at home for all non-essential travel now," Cr Milne said.

"These are extraordinary times and I support the Queensland Premier's intent to reduce unnecessary movements.

"It would have been better with at least some consultation with Council and businesses but we understand that everyone is just doing their very best at this stage, as quickly as they can."

Cr Milne said about 8000 Tweed locals worked across the border and 5000 Queenslanders worked in the Tweed.

"The Queensland Premier's decision strengthens my earlier call for a national lockdown for two to four weeks to give us time to get all the processes in place and reduce confusion," she said.

"At the moment we are seeing piecemeal decision making, when we need the most precautionary and unified approach."

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said police were considering stickers that residents could place on their cars as a means of quickly identifying those allowed through.

"We acknowledge this inconvenience may be quite challenging for some people, but we appeal to them to comply with our directions to help manage the impact of COVID-19 on our community," he said.

"You will see police officers and other officials, government officials, out on the road as of one minute past midnight … making sure that these measures work.

"Many residents say it would be difficult to stop people crossing the border, but the measures had been put in place to protect the community.

"The fact about this is that what we're trying to do is reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19," he said.

"So that's about the big numbers of people coming across. The fact that someone might sneak through somewhere in the back of beyond, on some dirt track is probably not the focus for this.

"This is really about the big numbers of people on major corridors."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday said crossing the border would be restricted to non-Queensland residents, outside of essential travel.

Government officials and police officers would be at the border crossings from 12.01am (QLD) tomorrow morning, authorities said.

Essential reasons for crossing the border include:

● Going to work.

● Taking children to school.

● Freight.

● People seeking urgent medical attention.

● Court orders including family court.

● Compassionate grounds.

The restrictions will apply to people travelling by road, plane, train and boat.

Ms Palaszczuk said the decision was not taken lightly.

"This is for your own public health," she said.

"We do not have the resources to spend contact tracing all those people and checking where they are staying.

"I urge people, if you live in another state, do not go through with the school holidays, stay at home, stay in your state, stay in your suburb.

"If you are an essential worker, you will be able to come into Queensland, if you deliver freight, you will be able to come.

"But we do not want people coming to Queensland for a holiday break. This is not holiday break season, this is the season to stay home."

Mayor Tom Tate supported the move: "I welcome the idea … stay out of Queensland for now and we will welcome you back when this is all over," he said.