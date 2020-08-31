Border open for medical reasons, special unit established

BORDER OPEN: Queensland Health will create a special unti to deal with NSW residents who need to attened medical appointments across the border..

THE Queensland Premier has announced the establishment of a dedicated unit to help NSW residents "deal with specialist appointments in a co-ordinated and timely manner".

Annastacia Palaszczuk held a media conference today where she said a special unit will be established by Queensland Health while the state keeps their border closed to those living in NSW.

Her announcement came after criticism was hurled at Queensland Health last week when a woman felt forced to travel to Sydney for emergency treatment and lost one of her unborn twins.

"This unit will be clinician led and will include a social worker as well as it's a very distressing time for families," she said.

Ms Palaszczuk said she anticipated the borders will be "closed for some time in order to protect the health of Queenslanders".

"But we will not deny emergency treatment to people in NSW, and we will not deny specialist appointments to people who need specialist appointments in Queensland," she said.

"Queensland Health will set-up a hotline to co-ordinate with families in a timely manner, and then they'll be prioritised to the state's Chief Medical Officer.

"I hope this will alleviate a lot of concern."

It is understood this co-ordinated response unit to be set-up by the end of the week.

Last week leading Lismore paediatrician Dr Chris Ingall called the politics of the border closure "inhumane politics".