Border proves no barrier to police blitz

Tweed/Byron LAC officers, Queensland Police and the AFP worked on a joint operation in the Tweed Heads and Coolangatta region on Thursday, November 9.
Liana Turner
A FATHER allegedly driving under the influence of the drug ice while his children were in the car was among those targeted by a cross-border police operation on the Tweed and the Gold Coast today.

A total of 17 officers from the Tweed/Byron Local Area Command, 18 from Queensland Police and four Australian Federal Police worked together in Operation Unison, which spanned from the Broadbeach area to as far south as Chinderah.

Tweed/Byron LAC duty officer Inspector Luke Arthurs said today's operation saw police arrest people who'd been wanted for years.A 52-year-old female, who had been wanted for the past two and a half years, was arrested for seven fraud-related offences.

A Currumbin man, 31, had warrants for intimidation and assault charges and had been wanted for three years.

A Coolangatta man, 52, was arrested for breaching an apprehended violence order.

The trio was taken to Southport, and NSW police were seeking their extraditions.

Insp Arthurs said while the three agencies often worked together across the border, targeted operations such as today's showed those using the border to evade authorities would be found.

"If you think crossing the border is going to get you out of trouble... we're going to come knocking," Insp Arthurs said.

 

Gold Coast District Acting Superintendent Greg Baade said Queensland police also found a number of wanted people who had been in northern NSW, executing five warrants on a total of 13 charges.

In a joint random breath testing effort, they detected two people driving under the influence of amphetamines, one of whom had two young children travelling with him.

He said this incident in particular was a cause for "real concern".

"Your reflexes are slower, it's a real danger to those kids and it's really upsetting," he said.

AFP Airport Police Superintendent Warren Crighton said that given the Gold Coast Airport traverses both states, it was vital for his officers to have a close cross border relationship with police, particularly ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Tweed Daily News

