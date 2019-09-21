‘Bored’ bikie busted for Snapchat drug deal

Comanchero member Yoshaan Vincent has been jailed for commercial drug trafficking.

A PRIVATE schoolboy turned outlaw bikie has been jailed for seven and a half years for his "highly lucrative and socially evil pursuit of drug trafficking".

Yoshaan Vincent, 30, is the latest Comanchero to be locked up as Victoria Police continue to target illegal activity by motorcycle gangs.

Vincent, who has a history of weapons, drugs and violence offences, was on bail facing blackmail allegations when he became "bored" and dealt 2.7 times the trafficable amount of cocaine in a Mitcham park on Anzac Day last year.

He had arranged to meet a man there on phone messaging app, Snapchat.

Three months earlier he had been given bail by a Supreme Court judge after being arrested and charged in November 2017 over blackmail offences.

His law-abiding parents even coughed up an $100,000 surety.

Strict bail conditions included staying out of trouble, not associating with bikie members, and only having one mobile phone, in which the details must be provided to police.

But bikie-busting detectives were watching his every move - and he breached all three.

Vincent faced the County Court on Friday where Judge Robert Dyer condemned his offending, saying it was aggravated by the fact it was over a period of time and he was on bail.

"The circumstances of your offending reveal a level of sophistication and pre-planning which was clearly directed towards the avoidance of detection and the maintenance of your ability to continue your involvement in this highly lucrative and socially evil pursuit of drug trafficking," he said.

The court heard Vincent was a drug user and had become "bored and restless" on bail which is why he relapsed into drugs and offending.

Police arrested him on May 23 last year while he was in his car outside a Burwood shopping centre. A Louis Vuitton bag containing $6900 cash was found inside the Ranger.

A subsequent search of his Blackburn South home uncovered 27.7g of ice, and $26,000 in separate stashes including behind a photograph and inside a box in the laundry cupboard.

A further search of the vehicle found 390g of ice in a lockbox hidden in the wheel arch.

Vincent pleaded guilty to eight charges including trafficking a commercial quantity of ice, trafficking cocaine, dealing with proceeds of crime, and possessing a prohibited weapon being a Samurai sword.

He was acquitted of the blackmail charges.

Vincent is tied in with the Comanchero motorcycle club.

Commercial drug trafficking is deemed so serious it carries a maximum penalty of 25 years.

But Judge Dyer took into consideration his early guilty plea, remorse and progress in prison, allowing him to be freed on parole after serving four and a half years of a seven and a half year term.

The court heard Vincent was born in Melbourne and went to a private school, graduating with his VCE in 2006.

How he became involved with the Comanchero motorycle club was not aired in court.

But Judge Dyer said the fact Vincent was associated with bikies did not mean his criminality was increased.

"My real concern for you is that any involvement with a motorcycle gang would greatly impede your efforts to rehabilitate yourself in the future," Judge Dyer said.

Vincent's sentence comes asRobert Ale, who has the nickname Crybaby Comanchero, was locked up earlier this year for 18 year s for his role as the head of a criminal enterprise that included drug trafficking, drive-by shootings and arson.

