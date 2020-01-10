Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman said she took meth because she was bored watching paint dry at a renovation.
A woman said she took meth because she was bored watching paint dry at a renovation.
Crime

Bored woman’s bizarre solution to watching paint dry

Shayla Bulloch
10th Jan 2020 2:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WATCHING paint dry was too boring for a Maroochydore woman who said she took meth to pass time while renovating a house.

Ammie Maree Ballini, 25, did not factor in her need to drive when she was busted drug driving after taking meth to "keep her going" while working on a house.

Ballini said in court she had decided to take meth to pass the time while waiting for paint to dry.

Police prosecutor Lee Allan said the woman was pulled over for a random drug test at Ball St, in Toowoomba, on September 21 when she recorded the reading.

Ballini, who lives in Maroochydore, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday.

She was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for six months with convictions recorded.

More Stories

Show More
ammie maree ballini meth amphetamine scd court scd crime sunshine coast court sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Golden guitar winner's show celebrates Aussie spirit

        premium_icon Golden guitar winner's show celebrates Aussie spirit

        News With his horse, dog and country music shows, Tom Curtain celebrates the resilience of rural communities

        • 10th Jan 2020 3:53 PM
        BUSHFIRE CRISIS: Our heroes have answered the call

        premium_icon BUSHFIRE CRISIS: Our heroes have answered the call

        News Tweed rural firefighters have been part of two strike teams to help

        Photos helping to bring others a brighter future

        premium_icon Photos helping to bring others a brighter future

        News Local photographers stunning calendar to benefit bushfire victims

        Accused killer charged with prison razor attack

        premium_icon Accused killer charged with prison razor attack

        Crime A man accused of the murder of a man in Tweed has been charged