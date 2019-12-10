Boredom busters: 11 things to do this week with the kids
December 12
Pet Santa photos
INCLUDE your pet in Christmas activities and have their photo taken with Santa. For more information, phone 07 5536 4066.
WHEN: 4 – 8pm, Thursday, December 12 and 19
WHERE: Tweed Mall, corner of Wharf and Bay streets, Tweed Heads
COST: $7
Chicks at the Flicks
THE final Chicks at the Flicks for 2019 is the premiere Little Women, starring Emma Watson and Meryl Streep. There will be complimentary refreshments and nibbles before the movie and some market stalls in the foyer.
WHEN: 6 – 9pm (QLD time), Thursday, December 12
WHERE: BBC Cinemas Coolangatta
COST: $26 for members and $28 for non-members
December 13
Creative gifts
SHOP local this Christmas at the Up-late at Murwillumbah Arts Christmas Shopping night. There will be creative gifts from artworks, art supplies, flowers and handmade jewellery to yarns, kits and textiles. Drinks food live music and children’s activities available.
WHEN: 5 – 10pm, Friday, December 13
WHERE: M-Arts, corner of Proudfoots Lne and Brisbane St, Murwillumbah
COST: Free
December 14
Kids’ Christmas party
CHINDERAH Tavern are throwing the ultimate children’s Christmas party with balloon art, a jumping castle, face painting and a visit from a special guest. Register online and your child will receive a free gift. Visit tickets.myguestlist.com.au and search for Kids Christmas Party.
WHEN: From noon, Saturday, December 14
WHERE: Chinderah Tavern, 156 Chinderah Bay Dr
COST: Free
Splash and slide
COOL off and enjoy a family day out at Tweed Regional Aquatic Centre. Take on the giant hill slide, chill out in the toddler play pool, jump off diving boards or relax on the grassed picnic and barbecue areas. Family passes available which includes two adults and two children, or one adult and three children online at trac.tweed.nsw.gov.au/summer.
WHEN: 10am – 4pm. Saturday, December 14
WHERE: 6 – 8 Tumbulugum Rd, Murwillumbah
COST: $30 family pass when bought online
Kingscliff markets
BROWSE a selection of gourmet food, produce, craft, artwork, jewellery and flower stalls at these beachside markets.
WHEN: 7am – 1pm, Saturday, December 14
WHERE: Jack Bayliss Park, Marine Pde, Kingscliff
COST: Free
December 15
Coolangatta Christmas Carols
SING along to your favourite Christmas carols with legendary performer Denis Walter, enjoy brilliant Christmas performances and settle in for a magical night under the Southern Gold Coast stars.
WHEN: From 4pm (QLD time), Sunday, December 15
WHERE: Queen Elizabeth Park, Marine Pde, Coolangatta
COST: Free
Hang out with Santa
TAKE a selfie with Santa or play barefoot bowls with him as he takes a break from preparing gifts in the North Pole.
WHEN: From 1pm, Sunday, December 15
WHERE: Tweed Heads Bowls Club, Florence St
COST: Free
December 17
Teen skincare workshop
LEARN how to look after your skin at home, develop a routine and learn about skincare products during this three hour workshop. The workshop is aimed at teens aged 11 to 18. Limited spaces. Bookings essential, phone 07 5593 7200
WHEN: 9am – noon (QLD time), Tuesday, December 17
WHERE: Profile School of Hair, Nails and Beauty, 1/53 Casua Dr, Varsity Lakes
COST: $55
Teen makeup workshop
LEARN how to apply age-appropriate makeup, colour matching, contouring and how to create the perfect brow during this three hour workshop aimed at teens aged 11 – 18. Limited spaces. Bookings essential, phone 07 5593 7200
WHEN: 12.30 – 3.30pm (QLD time), Tuesday, December 17
WHERE: Profile School of Hair, Nails and Beauty, 1/53 Casua Dr, Varsity Lakes
COST: $55