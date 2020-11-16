Menu
Boris Johnson isolating after virus contact

by Frank Chung
16th Nov 2020 8:45 AM

 

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been ordered to self-isolate after coming into contact with an MP who has coronavirus.

Mr Johnson was notified by the National Health Service test and trace team that he would have to remain isolated after meeting last Thursday with Lee Anderson, who has since tested positive for COVID-19.

"The Prime Minister has today been notified by NHS Test and Trace that he is required to self-isolate as a contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19," a Downing Street spokesman told The Sun.

"The Prime Minister will follow the rules and is self-isolating. He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic."

The 56-year-old, who spent three days in intensive care after contracting the virus in March, is reportedly well and has no symptoms. It was later revealed his condition was so grave that doctors prepared to announce his death.

Mr Johnson met with a small group of MPs at Downing Street on Thursday morning for around 35 minutes.

Mr Anderson subsequently developed symptoms for COVID-19 and later tested positive.

A photo taken at the event showed Mr Johnson and Mr Anderson socially distancing as they posed for the camera.

The PM will now follow the same rules that every other member of the public is asked to abide by.

The Sun reports he intends to continue speaking to the country during his self-isolation period, and we will set out further details in due course.

He will self-isolate for 14 days after the initial contact on Thursday.

 

 

Of his infection in May, Mr Johnson said: "It was a tough old moment, I won't deny it. They had a strategy to deal with a 'death of Stalin'-type scenario.

"I was not in particularly brilliant shape and I was aware there were contingency plans in place.

"The doctors had all sorts of arrangements for what to do if things went badly wrong.

"They gave me a face mask so I got litres and litres of oxygen and for a long time I had that and the little nose jobbie."

Parts of this story were originally published in The Sun and are reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Boris Johnson isolating after virus contact

