Boss burned in staff’s resignation note

The Target employee uploaded her resignation note for other social media users to see. Picture: Reddit

The Target employee uploaded her resignation note for other social media users to see. Picture: Reddit

A US Target worker has revealed the way she gave her boss her resignation - and the internet can't decide whether the move should be applauded or not.

At the end of a shift, she slipped a note on her boss's desk.

It read: "Hey Jordan! Just wanted to let you know that I will not be returning to work tomorrow or next week! Thx hun! - M.

"P.S. I will never understand why you were so rude to me!"

She ended the note with a picture of a smiley face.

The woman uploaded it to Reddit, but received mixed reactions from users.

Some were supportive of her move, saying she would be better off without the job.

"Best decision you could have ever made," wrote one user.

"I cant stop laughing at how polite this is. Good for you!" said another.

However, others cautioned it wasn't a good idea to "burn a bridge" at a workplace and said it wasn't fair to leave colleagues in the lurch.

The Target employee uploaded her resignation note for other social media users to see. Picture: Reddit



"Maybe it doesn't matter as much at a huge place like Target, but I'd give two weeks to a boss I hated to make it easier on the co-workers that I don't mind … I would be pretty annoyed at my current (non-Target) job if I found out at the last second that I have to pick up someone else's workload like that," the user said.

They were backed up by another user, who wrote: "Y'all may laugh and cheer on how to leave a job - but trust me, once you step foot out of retail and into a more professional career, you'll see what we're saying about burning bridges and about how to leave a job."

The world is a small place, warned other users.

"Always leave a job politely (i.e. not like this). You never know what situation you'll be in - or where you might run into someone again in life," advised one.

Another person was surprised to see the note and wrote: "My manager Jordan just let me know there are shifts to pick up the next couple of days and next week. Uh is this why? Lol."

The note also inspired one person to make the next day their last shift and they asked for advice on whether they should leave a letter too or phone their boss to resign.

Originally published as Boss burned in staff's resignation note