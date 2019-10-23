Bottom-placed Tassie crush NSW’s ‘ODI team’

David Warner continues to find runs hard to come by.

David Warner continues to find runs hard to come by.

NEW South Wales' all-star line-up failed to deliver a change of fortune for the Blues as Tasmania wrapped up a clinical six-wicket One-Day Cup win at North Sydney Oval on Wednesday.

Bottom-placed Tasmania eased to victory passing NSW's 237 with 4.5 overs to spare, with the result all but ending NSW's title hopes.

David Warner and Steve Smith were both dismissed cheaply in their first 50-over match of the campaign, while pace spearhead Pat Cummins also failed to make an impact in his opening outing for the summer.

Stream every match of the Marsh One-Day Cup LIVE & On-Demand with KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14-day free trial>

Josh Hazlewood, who like Cummins was playing his first match since the Ashes tour, was the only NSW bowler to impress, taking 3-47 off his 10 overs.

Mitchell Starc (0-49) was unable to back up his 10-wicket haul in last weekend's Shield match despite generating good pace.

Spinner Nathan Lyon rarely threatened despite taking the wicket of the in-form Ben McDermott, with his eight overs costing 48 runs.

McDermott took 12 off Starc's opening over to help the Tasmanians race to 50 in the eighth over.

Cummins (0-62) seemed to have McDermott out for 29 only for the opener to be called back with the Test paceman having overstepped the mark.

Starc didn’t take a wicket in the loss. Picture: Phil Hillyard

McDermott's dismissal for 58 slowed the run rate but Jordan Silk (59no) and George Bailey (67) were unruffled in guiding the visitors to 4-239 with a 119-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Batting seemed harder earlier in the day under sunny skies with NSW sent in by Tasmania and their star batters soon back in the pavilion.

Warner looked out of touch in his brief stay before was dismissed for four, having miscued a pull shot to offer Riley Meredith (2-65) an easy caught and bowled.

The Tigers' paceman soon picked up a handy double with Smith (9) looking confident during his brief stay but flashed a shot off his pads into the hands of Simon Milenko at square leg.

Opener Daniel Hughes continued his strong form only to unluckily be given out caught behind for 44, while reliable wicketkeeper Peter Nevill added 56 down the order.

Tasmania rookie medium-pacer Nathan Ellis starred with 5-38.