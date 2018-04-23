Bowls champions are the toast of Tweed

THE task at hand for Ken Hanson, down by one, deep in the 15th end of the Commonwealth Games para triples gold match against New Zealand, is probably a little too hard to describe.

With the jack circled by New Zealand bowls, what Tweed Heads Bowls Club (THBC) member Hanson did next is more straightforward to explain.

Straight indeed, and with considerable power, Hanson drove his second-to-last shell into the shield of bowls fortifying New Zealand's soon-to-be gold medal, and blew the game apart.

Hanson had flipped over the poker table, and Australia now had a straight flush: the game was over. The gold was ours.

And that bowl, with odds as long as Hanson's history of stunning competitors in the sporting arena (just ask the bowler he smashed over the mid-wicket boundary as a youngster), which Hanson modestly describes as more luck than skill, is now iconic.

THE JOURNEY

Since Ken Hanson was a kid, he showed he could do more with less.

Hanson, who was born without a left arm, grew up in Colac, a small city of around 12,000 people in Western Victoria. His son, daughter and grandchildren still live in Colac, where he worked at the town's state government offices for upwards of 30 years.

It was a long journey from Colac to Commonwealth Games gold for Ken Hanson, who is now the oldest gold medallist in games history. Scott Powick

He took up bowls in 1986 when his parents dropped him over a bag of bowls and said "get stuck in” - how were they to know he would become the oldest Commonwealth Games gold medallist in history?

While Hanson was still working, he and his wife began coming up to the Tweed on holidays. First two weeks, then four, and then long service leave. Since retirement, Ken spends 4-5 months here each year.

Para sports is a new pursuit for Ken, who played open bowls until recently and could more than hold his own.

Three years ago, Ken got a hot tip from a member at the club suggesting he play pennant. So play he did. When the first division were a few players short, step up he did.

And when the first division lost their skipper for the day against Helensvale and Brett Wilkie, the Jackaroo and CEO of Bowls Queensland, asked Ken to fill the void.

"Brett said to me 'have you ever thought about playing in the disability bowls? The Commonwealth Games are coming up, you'd be a chance'.”

That was the end of 2016, and less than 18 months later, Ken is a hero back in Colac (the town is calling for a civic reception upon his return next week).

"Your second last bowl was an absolute cracker,” said one bowler down at the club while Hanson took an interview. Members one after another sought out the gold medallist for congratulations. "You played an absolute blinder,” said another.

"I owe a lot to the club for picking me as skipper that day, and to Brett Wilkie for giving me a shot,” Hanson said.

Just down the road at South Tweed Sports Club, Sharks member Tony Bonnell, Hanson's younger but more experienced teammate, is also now a gold medallist.

South Tweed Sports member Tony Bonnell won gold in his second Commonwealth Games appearance. Scott Powick

Bonnell, who was born on the Sunshine Coast but now resides in Burleigh Heads, has bowled at the club since last October in preparation for his second consecutive Commonwealth Games.

After the para triples team "bombed out” at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014, the 50-year-old Bonnell said he could cherish these games so much more.

THE FINAL

Tony: "I always knew we had a strong team and we've played NZ a few times before and done well. We started off well and had a lead, but they pegged us back and it came down to the last end.”

Ken: "The start was good, converting twice from two down and made three shots. Then the three of us had one really bad end where we lost five shots and let them right back in it. Their skipper played some great shots and put them one up.”

THE BOWL

Tony: "We discussed the shot between the three of us and our coach. That was the shot we thought would give us the best chance.”

Ken: "I remember we didn't have a very good head on the last end I thought 'geez, this is slipping out of our control a bit'. I spoke to my teammates on what sort of shot to play. Weight on the forehand, knock the bowl out, and if I get under it I might knock the jack into the ditch and go with it.

"I took my time. I don't get nervous - that's one thing I've got on my side. When you play bowls you either get the shot to go for you or you don't. I took a drink of water and let it go.”

THE ODDS

Tony: "He's very good Kenny. You would back him, you know what I mean? But it was a very difficult. You could ask even bigger and better bowlers, and they could miss that shot... it was one of those moments.”

Ken: "I could probably pull it off once or twice out of ten at best. I might've hit the bowl, but to go straight back on their other bowl and take them both out, probably lucky if you get it once out of ten actually.”

THE GOLD

Tony: "I went to Glasgow and we didn't do any good so I know what disappointment is all about. To come away with a gold was an absolute thrill. I'm very proud.”

Ken: "It was relief, and pure elation looking over at the other two guys. We were all very happy. You don't hear it much around men, but one of them said, 'I love you!'.”