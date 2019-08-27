Menu
The Tweed Heads Bowls Club have elected to revoke their development application, which wanted to reduce their number of carparks by 188. PHOTO: Scott Powick.
Council News

Bowls club withdraws doomed DA

Michael Doyle
27th Aug 2019 11:20 AM
THE plan to reduce the number of carparks at the Tweed Heads Bowls Club has been shelved for now.

The club informed the Tweed Shire Council this morning they would revoke their development application, which would have resulted in 188 carparks at the Wharf St premises.

Councillors gave the club until midday today to revoke the application, which they said would be rejected at their council meeting on August 1.

A spokesperson for the council said they would now work with the prominent Tweed club to negotiate a solution which would benefit the club and not cause parking issues in the dense business district.

"This morning, the (Tweed Heads Bowls Club) withdrew their subdivision DA," the spokesperson said.

"Council staff will work with the Club in providing advice on any future DA.

"Councillors have just been advised by our planning department."

