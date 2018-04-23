Bowls round-up

SOUTH TWEED SHARKS

April 11-17

Wednesday Morning Open Pairs

Winners: Allan Vidler and John North

Runners-up: Martin Halsey and Lou Beckman

Wednesday Open Triples

Winners: John O'Neill, Peter Blanksby, Pat Dalley, Charles Thygesen

Runners-up: Ken McLeod, Ken Lewis, Doug Brain

Saturday Open Bowls

Winners: M Cuy, Bob Atherton, Noel Solly. Runners-up: Des Gordon, John Williams

Tuesday Ladies Bowls

Winner: Pauline Howlett, Shirley Carroll, Norma Munns

Runners-up: Akiko Lynton, Bruce Wenban, Elva Wenban

TWEED HEADS MENS AND LADIES

Championships

Men's Open Singles, April 15:

Semi-finals: David Dodge d John Balzarolo 25-22; Ken Emura d Dennis Agnew 25-15; Final: Ken Emura d David Dodge 25-15.

Ladies Open Singles:

Semi-finals: Chloe Stewart d AnnMarie Peart 25-12; Gail Crompton d Joan Tennent 25-8; Final: Chloe Stewart d Gail Crompton 25-18.

Men's Senior Singles:

Final: M Lynn d Les Rootsey 25-18.

Ladies B-grade Fours:

Round 1: Thelma Brown, Pene Collins, Sue Beckett, Marjorie Croghan d Jenny Worrall, Marina Jarrick, Lyn Rogers, Val Chapman 27-5; Kate Hardcastle, Margaret Benson, Jan Matchett, Georgi Moor d Carol Tawagi, Dorothy Stewart, Laurina Howarde, Di Duncan 29-13.

Semi-finals: Thelma Brown, Pene Collins, Sue Beckett, Marjorie Croghan d Helen Webb, Chris Scott, Pauline Southern, Joclynn Stebbings 31-17; Kate Hardcastle, Margaret Benson, Jan Matchett, Georgi Moor d Marie Kelly, Ruth Reiter, Sue Bullard, Bette Cooper 32-12.

Social

Monday, April 9 Indoor PM Open Pairs: Winners: Bernice Bryant, Brendan Hoey 3 wins plus 31; r/up: George Mynott, Mario Matteucci 3 plus 24; 3rd: Ray Arrowsmith, Don Phillips 2 plus 12.

Tuesday, April 10:

Green 1: George Mynott, Ted Hughes, Graham Nobbs, Ernie Robins; r/up: Michael Johns, Trevor Bauerochse, Rick Tadday, Paul Wickenden

Indoor Green: Sean Harty, Roger Bell, Allen Jackson; r/up: Tom Kelly, Ramsay MacDonald, Vince Leather

Wednesday April 11:

Green 1: Bernice Bryant, Val Young; r/up: Rod Stebbins, Daniel Walker

Green 2: Bob Chapman, Brian Bevan; r/up; Graham Lahiff, Ron Benton, Peter Barns

Green 3: Rick Tadday, David Howard, Paul Wickenden; r/up; Kevin Wormald, Sam Ramsay

Indoor Green: Trish Dixon, Kristy Thatcher; r/up: Bill Coleman, Dennis Freeman

Thursday, April 12:

AM Indoor Singles: Winner: Ron Keefer, r/up: David Dodge, Random: Denise McLeod

Ladies PM Social:

Green 1: Di Cunnington, Gail Crompton; r/up: Erica Lindwall, Merlon Gurr, Alison Ebsworth

Indoor Green: Pat Mann, Jean Finney, Alice Plowright; r/up: Jenny Ware, Lyn Rogers, Colleen Grose

Friday, April 13:

Green 1: Brian Bitmead, Robert Carnes, Ron Parker; r/up; John Gunton, Alan Davis, Dennis Agnew

Green 2: Richard Mills, Greg Nolan, Bill Dangerfield; r/up; Vern Eves, Rod Stebbins, Graham Lahiff

Indoor Green: Ray Arrowsmith, Don Phillips, Mario Matteucci; r/up; Merv Papas, Len Curtis, Peter Goldsmith

Friday Night Open Pairs: Winners: Max Jaffray, David Dodge 3 wins plus 14; r/up: Mark Powell, Frank McPhillips 3 plus 5; Random: Paul Rafton, June Beverley

Saturday, April 14:

Green 1: Margaret Dare, Larry Kirk; r/up: Cheryl Scofield, Denise Meulman

Sunday, April 15:

Green 1: Margaret Dare, Phil Dwyer, Tony and Lynda Kattenberg; r/up: Jude McCauley, Ena Haydon, Maureen and Jack Blagbrough

KINGSCLIFF BEACH MEN

Social Bowls

Tuesday, April 10

Open Pairs sponsored by Kingscliff Meat Gallery Winners : S Massey and T Lee; Runners-up: L Poole and B Poole; Plate Winners: G Steinhardt and R Reaburn.

Thursday, April 12:

Three Bowl Triples Winners: K Banks, P Crompton and T Hills, P Curran, T Potoncik and R Julius; Plate Winners; B Harris, T Dimmock and J Felton.

Saturday, April 14

Two Bowl Triple Winners; P Murphy, V Lewis and G Searle; R Breen, C Scott and N Dunstone; Plate Winners: A Thompson, R Reaburn and P Duncan.

Club Championship Results: Open Singles semi-final, P Watson d T Hills; I Taylor d P Duncan. B-grade Singles semi-final, R Hammond d J Watson; B Moore d T Wonka. Novice Singles semi-final, G Lonsdale d T Lowe; B Mumford d J Curran.

KINGSCLIFF BEACH WOMEN

Social Bowls

Wednesday, April 11: A Mullen, J White d C Moore, B Mirls / J Scher; N Sherlock, A Johnson d J Siering, B O'Reilly; D Singleton, J Mitchell (Lucky Winners) d C Felton, S Reid (Lucky Losers); S Fowler, S Akers d J Jenkins, R Fuller; B Petri, A McNamara d J Griffiths, L Reeks; G Phipps, W Butler d G Brown, M Lincoln; S Baker, S Whitehall, D Greenwell d S Baker, M Vaughan, R Gargan. Welcome to new members Ann Mullen, Coralie Moore and Ricky Gargan.

MULLUMBIMBY EX-SERVICES

Thursday, April 12

In the pairs, Bill Ball and Jean-Claude Canabou 32 defeated Peter Wilton and Ray Linabury 20. In the triples competition Bob MacAuley, Mike Nicholls and Geoff Flick won the day with 2 wins, +10; followed by Errol Boyter, Mal Flesser and Larry (Tiger) Henry 1 win/1 loss, +8; Ray Breckenridge, Joe Thompson and Michael Burke 1 win 1 loss, -1; and Robert Rays, Clint Marsh and Allan Bartlett 2 losses, -17.

Friday, April 13

The finals of the 2018 Coopers Brewing Mullumbimby Ex-Services Club, Autumn Corporate Bowls was played on Friday night. In Division 1, Brett Donnelly Plastering took out the major prize; followed by In Line Carpentry; K.R.P; Dunno; Toads At Leisure; Ken Ryan Plastering; Can't Nail Us Down; Mr Plug;and Team Sassy.

In Division A, The Hedgetrimmers took top honours; followed by 5 Blind Mice; Ocean Shore Skips; Unco-Operatives; High Rollers; Sack Bar and Grill; AvoGo; Stay True; and Team Cobbers.

Social bowls

Saturday, April 14: In the pairs match Ilona Pettendy and Jean-Claude Canabou 26 defeated Ross Graham and Michael Burke 20. In the triples Errol Boyter, Michael Lardi and Larry Henry won the day with 2 win +18; followed by Mike Nicholls, Sharon Thomas and Ben Leeson 1 win 1 loss, +4; Rose Wainwright, Brett Luker and Geoff Flick 1 win 1 loss, -11; and Peter Wilton, Clint Marsh and Terry Fenwick 2 losses, -11. The final of the 2018 Major Singles was played on Saturday. In a tightly contested match the lead changed a number of times. Mark Holton and Richie Northcott were level on five shots each after eight ends before Northcott took a 14 to 7 lead after 13 ends. Holton took the lead on the 17th end however, and did not relinquish it. Northcott put up a great fight and was only one shot behind at 22 to 21. But after another 10 ends Holton achieved the 31 shots required to run out a worthy winner over a gallant Northcott.

CLUB BANORA LADIES

Friday, April 13

Championship Singles: M. Tate d R. Boylan, Y. McKee d B. Morris, M. Clark d K. Watson, Julie Johnston d J. Gerrish.

Social bowls: Winners: M. Clark, S. Sealby. Runners-up: M. Coleman, G. Spencer, M.

Tuesday, April 17: Championship Singles Semi-Final: Julie Johnston d Marlene Clark, Maud Tate d Yvonne McKee. Championship Triples (Skips Names Only) M. Munzone d J. Williams. Social Winners: M. Tate, K. Watson. Runners-up: J. Kos, c. Long, G. Thompson. Anzac Day Bowls will be a Special Day on Tuesday, April 24.

TWEED BYRON DISTRICT MENS

In the Open Triples Condong's Warren Peart (S), David Cranwell and Micheal Chilcott pulled off a "back to back” win following on from their 2017 success. Runners-up were Cabarita's Darrin Black (S), Rowan Norris and Greg Matfin. Reserve Grade Triples winners were Cudgen Leagues' Norm Johnson (S), Andrew Stockdale and Fred Smith with the runners up being Ocean Shores' Neil McLeod (S), Peter Quirke and Ray Linabury. Senior Triples winners were Pottsville's Jim Field (S), Ken Morris and David Davidson, Runners-up were Cabarita's Barry Sheppard (S), Ken Coyte and David Crow.