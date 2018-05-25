Bowls round-up

South Tweed Sharks

May 9-15

Wednesday Morning Open Pairs

Winners: John Bain 7 Steve Halmai

Runner Up: Kevin McMahon & Ray Hickman

Wednesday Open Bowls

Winners: Pat Dalley & John Brown

Runners Up: Ken McLeod, Don Bateson, Doug Brain

Saturday Open Pairs

Winners: Doug Hogg & Allan Vidler

Runner Up: Barbara Welsh & Gordon Wood

Saturday Open Triples

Winners: Dave Brooke, Norm Hardie, Rob Sellar

Runner Up: Alex Reid, Gill Hogg, Al Heidi

Tuesday Ladies Bowls

Winner: Joan Reid, Maria Santos, Olive Crowhurst

Runner Up: Sue Johnston, Barbara Welsh, Shirley Carroll

Men Club Singles Semi Final

Jayden Cottell def Scott DeJongh

Dale McWhinney-Shillington def Clint Bailey

Tweed Heads Men's and Ladies

Monday, May 14

Championships

Ladies B Grade Pairs:

Qtr Finals: Sandra Beckett, Laurene Cassin d. Christine Scott, Penny Collins 21/18; Ros Ash, Barbara Whyte d. Michelle Cooper, Jocelynn Stebbings 26/14; Thelma Brown, Gorgie Moor d. Carol Tawagi, Stella Bullard 27/15.

Monday, April 30

Indoor PM Open Pairs:

Winners: John North, John Bain 3 wins plus 29; runner up: Laurie Sylvester, Bob Hynes 3 plus 20; Random: Graham Flo, P Kelly

Tuesday, May 8

Green 1: Thelma Brown, Marjorie Croghan, Norma Bell, Jan Daniels; runner up: Shirley Rushton, George Gorgenyi, Les Morrison, Stan Loeber

Indoor Green: Lois Hodsdon, Connie Leggett, Ann Feast, Margaret Dare; runner up: George Vlismas, Sean Harty, Ron Edwards, Allen Jackson

Wednesday, May 9

Highest Margin

Green 1: Mike Nash, Keith Downey + 28; runner up: Jack Blagbrough, Bill Ornsby + 14

Green 2: Chris Perron, David Nelson, John Roach + 18; runner up: Bob Young, Rod Stebbins + 17

Green 3: Kate Hardcastle, Julie Frewin + 10; runner up: Bob & Barbara Mullens + 6 on c/b.

Indoor Green: Ann & John Feast + 16; runner up: George Mynott, Frank McPhillips, Mario Matteucci + 15

Thursday, May 10

AM Indoor Singles: Winner: Mark Lynn 3 wins plus 19; runner up: Hiro Emura 2,5 plus 9; 3rd: June Beverley 2 plus 18

Ladies Social PM

Green 1: Bernice Bryant, Denise Knight, Alison Ebsworth; runner up: Marjorie Croghan, Margaret Dare, Jan Daniels

Green 2: Joan Lyon, Judy Webster, Denise Meulman; runner up: Rhonda Chick, Marjorie White, Di Cunnington

Friday, May 11:

Green 1: Kevin Wormald, Sam Ramsay, George Hanlon; runner up: Gerard Robinson, John McLeod, Kelvin Kerkow

Green 2: Alf Colefax, Peter Hardcastle, Rob Empson; runner up: Rex Dell, Michael McDonald, Stan Loeber

Indoor Green: Col Robinson, Jeff Walter, Howard Waye; runner up: Ross Cali, Len Curtis, Gerry Mountain

PM Indoor Mixed Pairs: Winners: C Everett, P Kelsy 3 wins plus 16; runner up: Gordon wood, Pat Eakin 3 plus 6; 3rd: Jason Neville, Dan Smith 2 plus 14. Random winners Connie Leggett & Chris Scott.

Saturday, May 12

Green 1: Frank Birkin, Mike Nash; runner up: Sari Melrose, Thelma Brown

Sunday, May 13

Mother's Day (126 bowlers)

Green 1: Bob & B Val Chapman, Kath & Lou Beckman; r/up: Daphne Armstrong, John O'Brien, Marjorie & Jim Croghan.

Green 2: Ena Haydon, Jan Daniels, Robert & Carmel Keane; r/up: Tom Anderson, Shirley Taylor, Anka Vermuelen, Margaret Dare.

Mullumbimby Ex-services

Thursday, May 10

In the triples, Errol Boyter, Clint Marsh and Larry Henry 18 defeated Bob MacAuley, Robert Rays and Terry Johnston 17; while Michael Burke, Mal Flesser and Alan Bartlett 35 were too strong for Michael Burke (swinging lead), Geoff Flick and Jean-Claude Canabou 15.

In the pairs Ray Breckenridge and Mike Nicholls won the day with 2 wins,+ 37; Followed by Phill Brassington and Michael Lardi 1 win 1 loss, +5; Peter Wilton and Tony Baggio 1 win 1 loss, -27; Bill Ball and Ray Linabury 2 losses, -16.

Saturday, May 12

Both the Mullumbimby pennant teams played at home on Saturday. Division 5 were well beaten by Cudgen to the tune of 64 to 35, with Mullumbimby unable to win a rink. Division 4 continued their good form with a convincing 70 to 46 victory over Brunswick Heads. Ashley Lumsden, Bernie O'Hearn, Jeff Morgan and Richie Northcott won 26 to 12; while Mike Nicholls, Ross Graham, Ben Leeson and Shane Knight were 28 to 17 victors. Adam McKenzie, Troy Creighton, Scott Hogan and Mark Hogan went down 17 to 16.

Kingscliff Beach Women's

Wednesday, May 9

Social Bowls: C Moore, A Mullen, S Whitehall d. N Sherlock, J Hunt, S Hinks; S Baker, R Gargan, S Fowler d. M Brown, J Bonett, A Johnson; B Petri, L Reeks, G Brown (Lucky Winners) d. M Vaughan, G Phipps, A Shipway (Lucky Losers).

Friday, May 11

Open Singles: R Creedon d. J White; J Mitchell d. M James; S Cancillier d. L Poole; S Akers d. K Leslie.

Tweed Byron District Men's

Pennant points, subject to confirmation, as at the completion of Round 3 are:

Grade 2: Ocean Shores 27, Cabarita 21, Kingscliff 9, Condong 2.

Grade 3: Byron Bay 27, Pottsville 18.5, Ocean Shores 12.5, Condong 2.

Grade 4: Mullumbimby 27, Cabarita 12, Kingscliff 11, Brunswick Heads 10.

Grade 5: Cudgen Leagues 28, Mullumbimby 18.5, Ocean Shores 10, Condong 3.5.

Grade 6: Bangalow 26, Burringbar 20, Kingscliff 19, Pottsville 13, Cudgen Leagues 11, Cabarita 1.

Grade 7: Ocean Shores Teal 29, Cudgen Leagues 28, Byron Bay 19, Ocean Shores Gold 11, Kingscliff 2, Condong 1.

Club Banora Ladies

May 11

Championship Triples final

Marion Munzone, Bev. Morris & Judy Foad defeated Veronica Power, July Johnston & Mavis Plant.

Social bowls

Winners: D. Howard, K. Watson, E. Hasler. Runners Up: R. Ralston, P. Bailey, S. Sealby. Tuesday, May 15

Social bowls

Winners: J. Foad, S.Ward. Runners U: C. Cooke, G. Spencer, J. Kos, R. Ralston.

Consistency: J. Foad d B. Morris.

B Grade Singles Semi Final

M. Clark d K. Watson. Gerrish d M. Plant.

The book is open for members wishing to play on Birthday Bowls to be played on Friday, June 1.

Zone One Bowls

Grade 1 Pennant Round 3

Section 1: Kingscliff 20, Pottsville 17, Ballina 11, Evans Head 2. (N.B. Results Rnd. 3 Kingscliff/Pottsville not yet received).

Section 2: Casino RSM 28, East Lismore 12, Lismore Heights 11, South Lismore 9.