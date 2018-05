Bowls round-up

COME-BACK KID: Ian Gardner beat Morrie Penfold to win the Men's A Grade championship at Coolangatta last month. Gardner now plays in the champion of champions tournament over five rounds starting at Musgrave Hill on Friday, July 22.

South Tweed Sharks

MAY 16 - 22

Wednesday Morning Open Pairs

Winners: Martin Halsey & Lou Beckman.

Runner-Up: Ernie Kooymans & Tony Houghton.

Wednesday Open Triples

Winners: Mal Keerie, Peter Johnston, Neil Sprott.

Runners-Up: John O'Neill, Peter Blanksby, Keith Ward, Barry McLennan.

Saturday Open Pairs

Winners: Gerry McGrath & Ian Brimblecombe.

Runner-Up: Marlene Stone & John Stone.

Saturday Open Triples

Winners: Alex Reid, Noel Solly, Mick Cuy.

Runner-Up: Bob Atherton, Jim McBain, Al Heidi.

Tuesday Ladies' Bowls

Winner: Jan Monger & Ann Canning.

Runner-Up: Lyn Kennedy & Sandy Pearce.

Tweed Heads Men's and Ladies

MONDAY, May 21

Tweed Open Premier Singles "TOPS”

Entries are now open for this singles event to be staged from Sunday, June 24 to Wednesday, June 27. Entry is $40.00 per player and can be made via inquiries to Wayne Turley on 0755068157, or email wayne.turley@thbc.com.au.

Enter and pay online at thbc.com.au/bowls/

Carnival

Tweed Heads Men will hold an Open Pairs Carnival on Monday, June 18. Three games of 13 ends. Open Draw from 8am. Total prizemoney of $2,000. Entry fee $50.00 per team (includes, mat fee, lunch). Entries to Games Director at Tweed Heads Bowls Club, PO Box 167 Tweed Heads or email to mensclub@thbc.com.au. Entries close Thursday, June 14.

Championships

Ladies' B Grade Pairs:

Semi-finals: Kate Hardcastle, Julie Frewin d. Sandra Beckett, Laurene Cassin 24/16; Thelma Brown, Georgie Moor d. Ros Ash, Barbara Whyte 19/18.

Final: Kate Hardcastle, Julie Frewin d. Thelma Brown Georgie Moor 19/10.

Monday, April 30

Indoor PM Open Pairs: Winners: John Bain, Nigel Smith 3 wins plus 28; r/up: Laurie Sylvester, Bob Hynes 3 plus 24; 3rd: David Dodge, Ken Emura 2.5wins plus 23.

Random winners: George Mynott, Mario Matteucci.

Tuesday, May 15

Green 1: Vern Eves, George Gorgenyi, John Romanis, John Ritchie; r/up: Ruth Reiter, June Gilroy, Merle Willis, LesleyAnn French.

Indoor Green: Phillip & Jenny Worrall, Chris Smart; r/up: Sean Harty, Roger Bell, Ron Edwards, Allen Jackson.

Wednesday, May 16

Green 1: John Mann, Leigh Tynan; r/up: Linda & Mark Lynn.

Green 2: Alan Wood, Graham Watkins, John Thompson; r/up: Joan Lyon, LesleyAnn French.

Green 3: Arthur Collins, Steve Goodman; r/up: Bill Coleman, Jan Matchett.

Green 4: David Nelson, Rick Tadday; r/up: Michael Geritz, John Ritchie.

Indoor Green: Don Shoobert, Graham Simpson; r/up: Fred Axford, Bill Dangerfield.

Thursday, May 17:

AM Indoor Singles: Winner: Ken Emura 3 wins plus 39; r/up: Hiro Emura 3 plus 22; 3d Ernie Robins 3 plus 21; Random winner: Denise McLeod.

Ladies' Social PM

Green 1: Jenny Ware, Pat Clarke, Laurene Cassin; r/up: Ruth Reiter, Glenda Holloway, Joclynn Stebbings.

Green 2: Ann Oldman, Pauline Southern, Nanette Wise; r/up: Marjorie Davey, Margaret Dare.

Friday, May 18:

Green 1: David Dodge, Leigh Tynan, Eddie Vuik; r/up: Dennis Daly, Lindsay Walker, Max Jaffray.

Green 2: Vern Eves, Rod Stebbins, Mike Alder; r/up: Bob Chapman, Graham Watkins, Michael Nedjati.

Indoor Green: Merv Papas, David Scott, Ron Maltby; r/up: John Colwell, Michael McDonald, John Pearson.

PM Indoor Mixed Pairs: Winners: Tony Walker, Julie Overlack 3 wins plus 15; r/up: Bernice Bryant, Craig Larcombe 3 plus 9; 3rd: Ivan Gribble, Frank McPhillips 3 plus 6. Random winners: R Cooke, H Staples.

Saturday, May 19: Jackpot Saturday

Green 1: Ivan Gribble, Greg Ash; r/up: Mike Nash, John Bremner.

Green 2: Gerry Mountain, Mike Nedjati; r/up: Pam Branton, Julie Overlack, Roger Graf.

Jackpots not won.

Sunday, May 20: Jackpot Sunday

Green 1: Tony Kattenberg, Phil Dwyer; r/up: Thelma Brown, Rick Tadday.

Green 2: Bill & Jean Finney, Lois Hodsdon, Alice Plowright; r/up: Marjorie Davey, Doris Buchanan.

Winners Jackpot won by Bill & Jean Finney, Lois Hodsdon and Alice Plowright.

Mullumbimby Ex-services

THURSDAY, May 17

In the triples, Terry Henry, Jean-Claude Canabou and Larry Henry 27 defeated Michael Lardi, Dick Ottery and Michael Burke 24.

In the pairs, Clint Marsh and Mal Flesser won the day and the jackpot with 2 wins, +4; followed by Bill Ball and Geoff Flick 1 win 1 loss, +1; Errol Boyter and Darrin Blake 1 win 1 loss, +0; Phill Brassington and Ray Linabury 2 losses, -4.

Saturday, May 19

The Mullumbimby Division 4 Pennant team travelled to Kingscliff and scored a 70 to 42 victory, taking out all three rinks.

Division 5 played Condong at Mullumbimby and won two rinks to record a 61 to 51 win.

Kingscliff Beach Women's

WEDNESDAY, May 16

Social Bowls: L Willoughby, K Leslie, J Scott d. L Willoughby, S Whitehall, M James; J Jenkins, J Greenbank, S Reid d. C Moore, S Fowler, J Scher; M Vaughan, R Gargan, R Fuller (Lucky Runners-up) d. S Baker, S Hinks, M Lincoln; D Singleton, J Cowie, J White drew L Reeks, J Griffiths, G Phipps (both teams lucky losers); J Hunt, N Sherlock, A Shipway (Lucky Winners) d. J Bonett, I Fuller, G Brown.

Friday, May 18

Open Singles semi-finals: J Mitchell d. R Creedon; S Cancillier d. S Akers.

Tweed Byron District Men's

PENNANT points after rd 4

Grade 2: Ocean Shores 37, Cabarita 30.5, Kingscliff 9.5, Condong 3.

Grade 3: Byron Bay 37, Pottsville 18.5, Ocean Shores 14.5, Condong 10.

Grade 4: Mullumbimby 37, Cabarita 21, Brunswick Heads 11, Kingscliff 11.

Grade 5: Cudgen Leagues 37, Mullumbimby 28.5, Ocean Shores 11, Condong 3.5. Grade 6: Burringbar 30, Kingscliff 28, Bangalow 26, Cudgen Leagues 20.5, Pottsville 14, Cabarita 1.5.

Grade 7: Ocean Shores Teal 30, Cudgen Leagues 29, Byron Bay 28, Ocean Shores Gold 20, Condong 10, Kingscliff 3.

Tweed Byron District Women's

MAY 14-16

District Triples Championship

Semi-finals: Mary Chisholm (S), Carolyn Caine, Jenny Glasby (Condong) defeated George Moore (S), Doreen Buckley, Judy Ahearn (Pottsville).

Coral Nathan (S), Alana Sharp, Jill Morris (Pottsville) defeated June Munn(S), Sheila Cancillier, Laurel Poole (Kingscliff).

Final: Mary Chisholm, Carolyn Caine, Jenny Glasby defeated Coral Nathan, Alana Sharp, Jill Morris.

Club Banora Ladies'

FRIDAY, May 18

The Final of the B Grade Singles was won by Marline Clark who defeated Jocelyn Gerrish.

Consistency Results: M. Tate d J. Kos. R. Boylan d G. Spencer.

Social Winners: M. Tate, S. Sealby.

Runners-Up: D. McAndrew, E. O'Reilly, R. Ralston.

Results of Consistency decided on Tuesday, May 22: S. Sealby WOF Julie Johnston, M. Plant WOF J. Williams. E. O'Reilly d M. Ellis, K. Watson d R. Ralston, J. Schreuder d M. Clark. Social Winners: M. Sanders, J. Foad, J. Gerrish. Runners Up: J. Kos, C. Cooke.

Zone One Bowls

GRADE 1 Pennant Round 4

Section 1

Kingscliff 29.5, Ballina 19.5, Pottsville 19. Evans Head 12

Section 2

Casino RSM 37, East Lismore 21, Lismore Heights 12, Lismore City 10.