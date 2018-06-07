Bowls round-up
South Tweed Sharks
May 23 - 29
Wednesday Morning Open Pairs:
Winners: Jan Watson & Lance Watson
Runner Up: Jim Chapman & Les Smith
Wednesday Open Triples:
Winners: Derek Wheat, Ted Manchip, Al Heidi
Runners Up: Dave Brooke, Don Bateson, Mick Cuy
Saturday Open Pairs:
Winners: Anne Bennett & David Bennett
Runner Up: Nugget Davies & Kim Mitchell
Saturday Open Triples
Winners: Dave Brooke, Noel Solly, Rob Sellar
Runner Up: Alex Reid, Mike Hardinge, Peter Johnston
Tuesday Ladies Bowls: Past Presidents & Patronesses Day
Winner: Sue Johnston, Barbara Welsh, Dell O'Neill
Runner Up: Marj Storey, Jan Monger, Ann Canning
Tweed Heads Men's and Ladies
Monday, May 28
Championships
Men's Senior 2 Bowl Pairs: Round 1: Les Hughes, Jim Croghan d. George Mynott, Mario Matteucci 26/24; Gary Hewitt, Allan Nimmo d. Frank McPhillips, Ivan Gribble 25/15; Arthur Collins, Steve Goodman d. David Dodge, Mark Howarde 23/22; Norm Bradbrook, John Millington d. Paul Wickenden, John Gunton 21/19; John Ritchie, Eddie Vuik d. Rick Tadday, Keith Hitchcock 30/10; Ron Glass, Ernie Robins d. Bob Young, Max Pearce 26/9; Steve Ross, Bob Mullens d. David Scott, Col Acton 23/11.
Ladies B Grade Pairs: Final: Kate Hardcastle, Julie Frewin d. Thelma Brown, Georgie Moor 19/10.
Monday, May 21
Indoor PM Open Pairs: Winners: B Heap, Bob Hynes 3 wins plus 27; r/up: Hiro Emura, Barbara Gates 2 plus 12; 3rd: Karl Figura, George Mynott 2 plus 10. Random Winners: David Scott, Chris Scott
Tuesday, May 22:
Green 1: Margaret Marquis, Doris Buchanan, Pat Clarke, Shirley Ganter; r/up: Lesley Harriss, Marjorie White, Anka Vermeulen, Shirley Taylor
Indoor Green: Col Robinson, Howard Waye, Jeff Walter, Col Acton; r/up: John Asser, Ted Hughes, Russell Luland, Leigh Tynan
Wednesday, May 23: Lowest Margin
Green 1: Jim Croghan, June Solly + 1; r/up: Val & Carl Gravolin + 5
Green 2: John McLeod, Ann & John Feast + 1; r/up: Rod Stebbins, Jeff Badger, John Reardon + 6
Green 3: Arthur Collins, Steve Goodman + 5 on c/b; r/up: Kevin Davey, Peter Hardcastle + 5
Green 4: Lindsay Walker, Max Jaffray + 4; r/up: Greg Ash, Peter Benson + 7
Indoor Green: Erica & Graham Simpson + 3; r/up: Richard Mills, Greg Nolan + 17
Thursday, May 24
AM Indoor Singles: Winner: Frances Hewitt 3 wins plus 12; r/up: Gary Hewitt 2 plus 23; 3rd: Daniel Walker 2 plus 17. Random winner: Peter Benson
Ladies Social PM Patrons & Past President's Day
Green 1: Michelle Cooper, Merlon gurr, Lynn Davey, Margaret Benson; r/up: Jennifer Youl, Irene Muldoon, Marie Purcell, Judith Roche
Green 2: Joan Lyon, Norma Bell, LesleyAnn French, Delmae Woods; r/up: Pene Collins, Irene McGrath, Christine Scott, Robyn Tomlinson
Friday, May 25
Green 1: Simon Bass, Steve Goodman, Carl Gravolin; r/up: Jack Blagbrough, Geoff & Kevin Dixon
Green 2: Vern Eves, Rod Stebbins, John Reardon; r/up: Richard Mills, Greg Nolan, Bill Dangerfield
Green 3: Eddie Harrison, Ron Daniels, Bob Maxwell; r/up: Merv Papas, David Scott, Ron Maltby
Indoor Green: Col Robinson, Col Acton, Howard Waye; r/up: Sean Harty, Roger Bell, Vince Leather
PM Indoor Mixed Pairs: Winners: Brian & Julie Kent 2.5 wins plus 17; r/up: Ken & Hiro Emura 2.5 plus 15; 3rd: Ernie & Kaye Robins 2.5 plus 8. Random Winners Barbara Gates, Estelle Bartrim
Saturday, May 26
Jackpot Saturday
Green 1: Michael Nedjati, Gerry Mountain; r/up; Ann & John Feast
Green 2: Keith Downey, Bernie Fletcher; r/up: Sandra Beckett, Carmel Keane
Jackpots not won
Sunday, May 27
Jackpot Sunday
Green 1: Doris Buchanan, Marjorie White, Bill Clark; r/up: Sally & Leigh Tynan
Green 2: Sally & John Archer; r/up: Jennifer Youl Gerry Mountain.
Jackpot winners: Doris Buchanan, Marjorie White, Bill Clark
Runners-up Jackpot Max Fisher, Doreen & Merv Papas.
Tweed Open Premier Singles TOPS
Entries are now open for this singles event to be staged from Sunday, June 24 to Wednesday, June 27. Entry is $40.00 per player and can be made via enquiries to Wayne Turley on 07 5506 8157, or email wayne.turley@thbc.com.au Enter and Pay online at thbc.com.au/bowls/.
Carnival
Tweed Heads Men will hold an Open Pairs Carnival on Monday, June 18. Three games of 13 ends, Open Draw from 8am Total prize Money of $2,000. Entry Fee $50.00 per team (includes, Mat Fee, Lunch) Entries to Games Director at Tweed Heads Bowls club, PO Box 167 Tweed Heads or email to mensclub@thbc.com.au Entries close Thursday, June 14.
Mullumbimby Ex-services
Saturday, May 17
The Mullumbimby Division 5 Pennant team travelled to Ocean Shores and were well beaten by the home side to the tune of 79 to 39. The Division 4 side fared much better and defeated Cabarita at Mullumbimby by 75 to 61. This win means that the side remain undefeated with one round to play, and are once again the winners of the District Division 4 competition.
Kingscliff Beach Women's
Wednesday, May 23
Social bowls: A Mullen, R Gargan d. J O'Connor, J White; M Vaughan, J Mitchell d. C Moore, B O'Reilly; S Fowler, B Petri d. C Felton, G Brown; S Hinks, R Creedon d. V Abery, J Scher; S Whitehall, G Phipps (Lucky Winners) d. J Griffiths, M Lincoln;J Hunt, J Bonett d. L Barker, N Sherlock; F Wilson / M James, E Downes, L Willoughby d. M Brown, I Fuller, A Johnson (Lucky Losers).
Friday, May 23
Open Singles Final: Congratulations to Jan Mitchell who defeated Sheila Cancillier.
Tweed Byron District Men's
Pennant results after round 5
Grade 2: Ocean Shores 46, Cabarita 31.5, Condong 13, Kingscliff 9.5
Grade 3: Byron Bay 47, Ocean Shores 24.5, Pottsville 18.5, Condong 10
Grade 4: Mullumbimby 47, Cabarita 21, Kingscliff 20, Brunswick Heads 12
Grade 5: Cudgen Leagues 47, Mullumbimby 28.5, Ocean Shores 21, Condong 3.5
Grade 6: Burringbar 40, Kingscliff 36, Bangalow 35.5, Cudgen Leagues 22.5, Pottsville 14, Cabarita 2
Grade 7: Cudgen Leagues 39, Byron Bay 38, Ocean Shores Gold 30, Ocean Shores Teal 30, Condong 10, Kingscliff 3
Zone One Bowls
Zone One Championships, incorporating teams from Clarence River, Northern Rivers and Tweed Byron Districts commenced Sunday, May 27 with the Fours and Pairs being contested at Yamba Bowling Club. A magical day of top quality bowls was enjoyed by players and spectators alike as many of the games went down to the wire.
Fours results
State Fours winners: Troy Makin (S), Phillip Clarke, Terence Mason, Andrew Montgomery (Ocean Shores).
Senior Fours winners: Alan Turnbull (S), Paul Conley, David Atkinson, Steve Cassidy (Yamba).
President's Reserve Fours winners: Thomas MacDonald (S), Trevor Clarke, Michael Collins, Sergio Casagrande (Grafton Services).
Pairs winners
State Pairs: Ronald Wilkin (S), Garry Ireland (South Grafton Ex. Services).
Senior Pairs: Bulla Burton (S), Jim Clark (Byron Bay).
President's Reserve Pairs: Stephen Clark (S), Craig Wood (Evans Head).
Zone One Singles Championships will be conducted at Yamba on Sunday, June 3 followed by the Triples Championships on June 24.
Grade 1 Pennant after round 5
Section 1: Kingscliff 30.5, Ballina 28.5, Evans head 22, Pottsville 19
Section 2: Casino RSM 47, Lismore Heights 21, East Lismore 21, South Lismore 11