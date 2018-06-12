Bowls round-up

PENNANT: Kingscliff edged out rivals to sit on top of the table after all rounds of Grade 1 pennant were completed last week.

South Tweed Sharks

May 30-June 5

Wednesday Morning Open Pairs:

Winners: Brian Heap & Bob Hynes

Runners-Up: Allan Vidler & Doug Hogg

Wednesday Open Triples:

Winners: John O'Neill, Peter Blanskby, Noel Solly, Mark Rogers

Runners-up: Dave Brooke, Ken Lewis, Doug Brain

Saturday Open Pairs:

Winner of winners: Norm Hardie & Derek Hopps

Winner of losers: Gillian Hogg & Allan Vidler

Saturday Open Triples

Winners: Alex Reid, Keith Ward, Rob Sellar

Runners-up: Dave Brooke, Frank Moore, Peter Johnston

Tuesday Ladies Bowls:

Winners: Dot McCray, Janet Monger, Robyn Charles

Runners-up: Sue Johnston, Dell O'Neill, Barbara Welsh

Tweed Heads Men's & Ladies'

Monday, June 4

Entries are now open for this singles event to be staged from Sunday, June 24 to Wednesday, June 27. Entry is $40 per player and can be made via inquiries to Wayne Turley on 0755068157, or email wayne.turley@thbc.com.au.

Carnival

Tweed Heads Men will hold an Open Pairs Carnival on Monday, June 18. Three games of 13 ends, Open draw from 8am. Total prizemoney of $2000. Entry Fee $50 per team (includes mat fee, lunch). Entries to games director at Tweed Heads Bowls Club, PO Box 167 Tweed Heads or email to mensclub@thbc.com.au. Entries close on Thursday, June 14.

Australian Indoor Championships Men's Qualifiers

Robert Blanco (Mooloolaba); Paul Staghard (Helensvale); John Bain (Tweed Heads); Alan Murtagh (Pine Rivers); Steve Halmai (North Sydney and now Tweed Heads).

Club Championships

Men's Senior 2 Bowl Pairs: Gary Hewitt, Allan Nimmo d. John Ritchie, Eddie Vuik 19/18 (extra end); Les Hughes, Jim Croghan d. Ron Glass, Ernie Robins 21/14; Norm Bradbrook, John Millington d. Steve Ross, Bob Mullens 24/14; Arthur Collins, Steve Goodman d. Alan Tannock, Mark Lynn 27/18.

Monday, May 28

Indoor PM Open Pairs: Winners: David Dodge, Steve Goodman 3 wins plus 26; runners-up: Mario Matteucci, George Mynott, 3 plus 22; 3rd: Georgie Moor, Max Jaffray 3 plus 13. Random winners: Neil Horne, Allan Hammond.

Tuesday, May 29

Green 1: Bill Chick, Trevor Bauerochse, Rick Tadday, Paul Wickenden; runners-up: Thelma Brown, Marjorie Croghan, Norma Bell, Jan Daniels.

Indoor Green: John McLeod, Graham Lahiff, George Gorgenyi, Daniel Walker; runners-up: Gordon Mackie, Alf Colefax, Cec Coulter, Colin Bevan.

Wednesday, May 30

Green 1: Mike Nash, Keith Downey; runners-up: John Moon, Brian Bitmead.

Green 2: Denise Knight, Brenden Hoey; runners-up: Carol Tawagi, Roger Graf.

Green 3: Laurie Rea, Nathan, Peter Groenewege; runners-up: Tony Maschio, Peter Barns.

Green 4: Mike Alder, Max Reiter; runners-up: Wayne Heydt, Ron Gurr.

Indoor Green: Don Schoobert, Graham Simpson; runners-up; Frank Birkin, Gordon Holthouse.

Thursday, May 31

AM Indoor Singles: Winner: Frances Hewitt; runner-up: Paul Rafton; 3rd: David Dodge; Random winner Barbara Whyte.

Ladies Social PM

Green 1: Jenny Ware, Marina Jarrick, Marjorie White; runners-up: Merlon Gurr, Judith Webster, Diana Horn.

Friday, June 1

Green 1: Simon Bass, Steve Goodman, Carl Gravolin; runners-up: Russell Frewin, John Ritchie, Ken Hanson.

Green 2: Richard Mills, Greg Nolan, Bill Dangerfield; runners-up: Kim Stephenson, John Golden, Gerry Mountain.

Green 3: Brian Newcombe, Chris Howell, David Dodge; runners-up: Allan Smith, Barry Wilmott, Tony Rowley.

Indoor Green: Vince Leather, Daniel Walker, Dennis Freeman; runners-up: Ray Arrowsmith, Don Phillips, Mario Matteucci.

Saturday, June 2: Jackpot Saturday

Green 1: Kaye Robins, Hiro Emura; runners-up: Pam Branton, Marjorie Croghan.

Sunday, June 3: Jackpot Sunday

Green 1: Martha Martin, Ron Harris, Vic Swanson; runners-up: Fred Brett, Relma Butler, Phil Wright.

Green 2: Michelle O'Connor, Margaret & Ray Thomas; runners-up: Jennifer Youl, Max Fisher, Gerry Mountain.

Jackpot Winners: Vicki & Trevor Feast; runners-up: Ted Stafford, Kev Dunning, Jan Woods.

Monday, June 4

Commemorative Shield Tweed Heads/Coolangatta

Tweed Heads Men 197, Coolangatta Men 127

Tweed Heads Women 179, Coolangatta 63

Kingscliff Beach Women's

Wednesday, May 30

Social bowls: N Sherlock, S Akers d. R Liddington, J White; G Phipps, A McNamara d, C Felton, R Evans; S Fowler, J Greenbank d. J Hunt, A Shipway; S Whitehall, J Bonett (Lucky Winners) d. M Vaughan, A Johnson; J Griffiths, R Fuller d. S Baker, J Scher; R Gargan, M Lincoln d. G Moore, J Mitchell; B Mirls, B Petri, M James / K Leslie (Lucky Winners) d. J O'Connor, G Brown, I Fuller (lucky Losers).

Friday, June 1

Open Pairs: A Mullen, D Singleton d. S Cancillier, W Butler; R Creedon, R Wickbold d. L Poole, J Munn; S Whitehall, M James d. J Hunt, J Bonett; J Cowie, M Lincoln d. K Leslie, S Reid; J Mitchell, R Fuller d. J Francis, A McNamara; D Jones, S Akers d. S Fowler, G Phipps.

Tweed Byron District Men's

T.B.D.B.A. Pennant games are now all complete with the following results to hand:

Grade 2

Ocean Shores 55, Cabarita 31.5, Condong 23, Kingscliff 10.5. (Winners - Ocean Shores).

Grade 3

Byron Bay 48, Ocean Shores 33.5, Pottsville 19.5, Condong 19. (Winners - Byron Bay).

Grade 4

Mullumbimby 57, Cabarita 30, Kingscliff 21, Brunswick Heads 12. (Winners - Mullumbimby),

Grade 5

Cudgen Leagues 56, Ocean Shores 30, Mullumbimby 29.5, Condong 4.5. (Winners - Cudgen Leagues),

Grade 6

Burringbar 40, Kingscliff 36, Bangalow 35.5, Cudgen Leagues 22.5, Pottsville 14, Cabarita 2. Post Sectional: Burringbar 62 def. Kingscliff 59 (Winners - Burringbar).

Grade 7 Cudgen Leagues 39, Byron Bay 38, Ocean Shores Gold 30, Ocean Shores Teal 30, Condong 10, Kingscliff 3. Post Sectional: Byron Bay 61 def., Cudgen Leagues 53 (Winners - Byron Bay)

Winners will now progress to the Zone One play-offs to be conducted Saturday, July 14. Venues to be advised in due course.

Club Banora Ladies

On Friday, June 1, the ladies celebrated their 34st Birthday. The GCTDLBA were represented by President Marilyn Bradley, Lynda Gardiner Games and Lyn Peters Junior Vice President. Clubs represented were: Tugun, Robina, Coolangatta and Tweed Heads. Winners on the day were: Jan Foster (Robina), K. Watson, C. Long. Runners-Up: Jan Power (Tugun) M. Clark A. Kerr. Spiders Winners: Jan Power (Tugun) E. Hasler, M. Large, Y. McKee. Extra Trophys : Winning Lead: M. Plant. Winning Skip: M. Dickson. M. Tate was the MC on the day.

Social bowls

Tuesday, June 5

Presidents Pairs: (Skips Names only) Y. McKee d J. Gerrish, E. Hasler d Joy Johnson.

Social Results: Winners: J. Deeckie, V. King, J. Williams. Runners-Up: Joy Johnson, C. Long.

Zone One Bowls

With all rounds in Grade 1 Pennant now completed the following point scores on the board are:

Section 1

Kingscliff 40.5, Ballina 33.5, Evans Head 27, Pottsville 19.

Section 2

Casino RSM 48, Lismore Heights 30, East Lismore 22, South Lismore 20.

Kingscliff and Casino RSM now go forward to the Zone One play-offs on Saturday, July 14 together with Grades 2 to 7 pennant winners. Venues to be advised in due course.

Zone One Singles Championships were conducted at Yamba B.C. on Sunday, June 3 with windy conditions making for a hard day at the office for all contenders.

Results

State Open Singles winner: Peter Taylor (Alstonville); Senior Singles winner: John Wilson (Evans Head);

President Reserve Singles winner: Steve Colley (Brooms Head). Steve Colley appears to have taken a stranglehold on the Reserve Grade championships as this is the third consecutive year he has taken out the title.