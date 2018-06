Bowls round-up

South Tweed Sharks

June 6-12

Wednesday Morning Open Pairs

Winners: Martin Halsey & Lou Beckman

Runners-up: Kevin McMahon & Clint Bailey

Wednesday Open Triples

Winners: Noel Solly, Jim Morton, Derek Wheat

Runners-up: Lorraine Waddell, Barry McLennan, Al Heidi

Saturday Open Pairs

Winners: Faye McCoach & Bill Cornehls

Runners-up: Jim Chapman & Daryl Maxwell

Saturday Open Triples

Winners: Alex Reid, Bob Atherton, Noel Solly

Runners-up: John O'Neill, Peter Blanksby, Mike Hardinge, Rob Sellar,

Tuesday Ladies Bowls

Winners: Maureen Hubbard, Daphne Spicer, Marlene Wormald

Runners-up: Marguerite Pettigrew, Faye McCoach, Sandy Pearce

Men Major Club Championship Singles Final

Dale McWhinney-Shillington def Jayden Cottell

Tweed Heads Men's & Ladies'

Monday, June 12

Club Championships

Men's Senior 3 Bowl Pairs:

Semi-finals: Gary Hewitt, Allan Nimmo d. Les Hughes, Jim Croghan 29-14; Arthur Collins, Steve Goodman d. Norm Bradbrook, John Millington 26-18. Final: Arthur Collins, Steve Goodman d. Gary Hewitt, Allan Nimmo 22-8.

Ladies B Singles:

Round 1: Anka Vermeulen d. Larraine Waye 25-14; Lynda Kattenberg d. Julie Frewin 25-19; Margaret Benson d. Jan Matchett 25-20; Pauline Southern d. Pene Collins 25-18; Rhonda Chick d. Ros Ash 25-24.

Monday, June 4

Indoor PM Open Pairs

Winners: Bob Hyhen, Bryan Heap 3 wins plus 18; r-up: Bernice Bryant, Steve Goodman 3 plus 16; 3rd: Kaye Robins, Coral Hanson 3 plus 15. Random winners Trish Dixon, Ken Emura.

Tuesday, June 5

Green 1: Denise Knight, Pene Collins, Val Young; r-up: Joosie Ryan, Esme Carter, Margaret Picking Ron Maltby

Indoor Green: Don Shoobert, John Romanis, Frank McPhillips; r-up; Marie & Graham Ellen, Bob Maxwell

Wednesday, June 6

Highest Margin

Green 1: Coral Hanson, Robyn Thomassen + 21; r-up: Mike Nash, Keith Downey + 11

Green 2: Sam Ramsay, Ken Hanson + 25; r-up: Mike Alder, Max Reiter + 17

Green 3: David Nelson, John Asser + 16; r-up: Alan Wood, Graham Watlkins + 14

Green 4: Les Bowditch, Jim Croghan + 8: r-up: Bob Chapman, Brian Bevan + 7

Indoor Green: Ann & John Feast + 18; r-up: Bernie Fletcher, Laurie Cooper + 8

Thursday, June 7

AM Indoor Singles

Winner: Ian Brimblecombe 3 wins plus 30; r[up: Wayne Parks 3 plus 17; 3rd: Peter benson 3 plus 12. Random winner Peter McLarty.

Ladies Social PM

Green 1: Chris Scott, Ena Hayden, Denise Meulman; r-up: Hannah Ramsay, Karen Figura, June Beverley

Indoor Green: Carolyn Davis, Doreen Papas, Lorraine Robins, Bette Cooper; r-up: Josie Ryan, Ann Grenfell, Rae Curtis, Shirley Ganter

Friday, June 8:

Green 1: Alan Hills, Ernie Robins, Robert Cloke; r-up: Leigh Tynan, Eddie Vuik, Phil West

Green 2: Richard Mills, Greg Nolan, Bill Dangerfield; r-up: Bill Chick, Graham Watkins, Paul Wickenden

Green 3: John Asser, Ray Thomas, Russell Luland; r-up: Graham Lahiff, Gordon Wright, Ivan Gribble

Indoor Green: Sean Harty, Roger Bell, Allen Jackson; r-up: Bob Morgan, Rob Empson, Peter Barns

Friday Night Mufti Mixed Pairs

Winners: Daniel Walker, Len Byrnes 3 wins plus 21; r-up: Bernice Bryant, Craig Larcombe 3 plus 13; 3rd: Gary & Frances Hewitt 3 plus 8. Random winners: Hiro Emura, Miori Amati

Saturday, June 9 - Jackpot Saturday

Green 1: Michael Nedjati, Gerry Mountain; r-up: John McLeod, Col Acton

Green 2: Stan Loeber, Peter Goldsmith; r-up: John Matchett, Les Bowditch

Kingscliff Beach Women's

Wednesday, June 6

Social Bowls: L Barker, J Bonett, G Brown d. F Wilson, B Mirls, L Willoughby; R Liddington, M Lincoln d. D Singleton, A McNamara; S Baker, A Johnson d. J Jenkins, J White; J Hunt, R Gargan d. N Sherlock, G Phipps; B Petri, R Creedon d. J O'Connor, J Mitchell; S Whitehall, J Greenbank d. S Hinks, M James; S Fowler, S Akers (Lucky Winner) d. M Vaughan, J Francis.

Tweed Byron District Women's

Open Pairs Championships

Quarter-finals: Maureen James, Robyn Fuller def. Robin Evans, Jenny White; Coral Nathan, Trish Pollard def. Kym Quinnell, Pam Scarborough; George Moore, Judy Ahearn def. Diana Ricketts, Robyn Knaus; Judy Wright, Linda Child def. Sue Reid, Kerry Leslie.

Semi-finals: Coral Nathan, Trish Pollard def. Maureen James, Robyn Fuller; Judy Wright, Linda Child def. George Moore, Judy Ahearn.

Final: Pottsville's Coral Nathan and Patricia Pollard defeated Byron Bay's Judith Wright and Linda Child to take out the 2018 District Open Pairs Championship.

District Senior Pairs

Semi-finals: June Munn, Laurel Poole def. Kate Potter, Sue Goode; Maryann Sweetnam, Jenny Glasby def. Jeanette Beaton, Mirtha Christian.

Final: Kingscliff's June Munn and Laurel Poole are the 2018 District Senior Pairs champions after defeating Condong's Maryann Sweetnam and Jenny Glasby.

Tweed Byron District Men's

District 2018 Champion of Club Champions Championship is on the calendar to commence at Brunswick Heads on Sunday, July 1. Round one is scheduled for a 9am start followed by round two at 1pm.

Diary date: Zone 1 Open, Senior and Reserve Grade Triples Championships are scheduled to be played at Yamba BC, Sunday, June 24. Play is set to begin at 9am.