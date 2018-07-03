Bowls round-up

MUCH APPRECIATED: Tom Eadie of Kingcliff Men's Bowls Club hands over a cheque to the Tweed Hospital Cancer Care Unit.

South Tweed Sharks

June 20-26

Wednesday Morning Open Pairs

Winners: Daryl Maxwell & Roger Henson; Runners-up: Karel Kingma & John Brown.

Wednesday Open Bowls

Winners: Noel Solly, Pat Dalley, Al Heidi; Runners-up: Graeme King & Keith Ward.

Friday Open Triples: Alden Automotive and Tweed Heads Bowls Shop

Winners: Jill Gumbleton, Kelly Kay, Rod Gumbleton; Runners-up: Mal Keerie, Dennis Clarke, Rob Sellar.

Saturday Open Triples

Winners: Alex Reid, Peter Johnston, Jan Watson.

Runners-up: Jan Devine, Geoff Lee, Lesley Fernandez.

Tuesday Ladies Bowls

Winner: Meg Middlemiss, Lyn Kennedy, Cheryl Moran.

Runners-up: Sue Johnston, Dell O'Neill, Barbara Welsh.

South Tweed Sharks Pennant Practice

Winners: Dan Ware, Joe Scicluna, Ray Riddle, Ivan Ensbey.

Tweed Heads Men's & Ladies

Monday, June 25

Club Championships

Ladies B Singles Round 2: Lynda Kattenberg d Christine Scott 25-7; Margaret Benson d Doreen Kendall 25-20.

June Open Pairs Carnival: David Wells, Ian Brimblecombe from Wangaratta, Vic. 3 wins plus 50; Runners-up: John Bain, Steve Halmai from Tweed Heads with 3 plus 40. 3rd place: Trish Dixon (Tweed Heads), Steve Hoeft (New Zealand) 3 plus 36; 4th place: Clinton Bailey from Tweed Heads, Jayden Cottell (Broadbeach) 3 plus 31.

Tuesday, June 19

Green 1: Clive Weston, John Pearson, Ivan Gribble, John Gunton; Runners-up: Jack Blagbrough, Bob Young, Max Fisher, Lol Sables.

Green 2: Jenny and Phillip Worrall, Kath and Louis Beckman; Runners-up: Ken Withington, Ted Hughes, Vern Eves, Vince Ardrill.

Wednesday, June 20: Lowest Margin

Green 1: Kevin Henessy, Peter Goldsmith +4; Runners-up: Brian Bitmead, Tony Maschio +5.

Green 2: Sally Archer, June Solly +2; Runners-up: Stan Loeber, Gordon Wright +3.

Green 3: Ron Glass, Rob Empson, Lionel Viney +1; Runners-up: Ena Haydon, Jim Chapman +4.

Green 4: Russell & Julie Frewin +5; Runners-up: John Boylan, Wal Cancillier +10.

Indoor Green: Richard Mills, Greg Nolan +1; Runners-up: Kim Stephenson, Gerry mountain +2.

Thursday, June 21

AM Indoor Singles: Winner: Robert Cloke 3 wins plus 37; r/up: Barbara Whyte 3 plus 27; 3rd: David Dodge 3 plus 9.

Random winner: Peter Newman.

Ladies Social PM

Green 1: Ann Oldman, Pam Reedy, Bette Cooper; Runners-up: Di Duncan, Val Robinson, Anka Vermeulan.

Green 2: Linda Lynn, LesleyAnn French, Coral Hanson; Runners-up: Michelle O'Connor, Doreen Papas, Margaret Picking.

Friday, June 22:

Green 1: Norm Bradbrook, Sam Ramsay, Leigh Tynan; Runners-up: Simon Bass, Steve Goodman, Carl Gravolin.

Green 2: Graeme Coogan, Peter Hardcastle, Bill Wyatt; Runners-up: John Cowell, John Pearson, Errol Perkins.

Green 3: Jim Chapman, Peter Benson, Greg Ash;

Runners-up: Don Merrell, Dan Hook, Phil West.

Friday Night Mufti Mixed Pairs: Winners: Bernice Bryant, Craig Larcombe 3 wins plus 15; runners-up: Christine Scott, Connie Leggett 2.5 plus 14; 3rd: Linda & Mark Lynn 2.5 plus 6.

Random winners: Jean Smith and Mike Halliday.

Saturday, June 23: President's Day

Green 1: Barbara Whyte, Gary & Frances Hewitt, Sheryl Wall; Runners-up: Frank Birkin, Roger Graf, Bill & Colleen Grose.

Green 2: Brian Scown, Robert Paget, Dan Smith; Runners-up: Rod Cooke, Bob Morgan, Jack Blagbrough, Tony Houghton.

Tweed Open Prestige Singles

Semi finals: D McWhinney (Beenleigh, Qld) 25, P Taylor (Alstonville, NSW) 19; S Ingham (Broadbeach, Qld) 25, C LeLievre (Musgrave Hill, Qld) 15.

Final: S Ingham 25, D McWhinney 22.

Kingscliff Beach Women's

Wednesday, June 20

Social Bowls: S Fowler, G Brown drew N Sherlock, B O'Reilly; M Dickson, J Francis (Lucky Winners) d C Felton, R Creedon; S Baker, J Scher d J O'Connor, M Atkinson; J Griffiths, L Arnold d S Hinks, B Petri; D Greenwell, J Greenbank d L Barker, L Reeks; J Jenkins, D James (Lucky Winners) d J Hunt, M Lincoln; G Dean, A Wonka d F Wilson, J Scott; J Bonnet, A Mullen d K Leslie, L Willoughby (Lucky Losers); M Vaughan, R Gargan d J Curtis, A McNamara.

Open Pairs

Semi Finals: D Jones, S Akers d J Mitchell, R Fuller; J White, R Evans d S Whitehall, M James.

Final to be played Friday, June 29.

Kingscliff Beach Men's

Tuesday, June 19

Social Bowls Open Pairs

Winners: C Rogers and B Nairn; Runners-up: J Scott and W Hall. Plate Winners: L and B Poole.

Thursday, June 21

Three Bowl Triples Winners: C Evans, G Hunt and P Perkiss; B Fitzgerald, M Ryan and F McNamara; M Marriott, Cobber and G Knight. Plate Winners; P Gentle, G Cowie and G Mullen.

Saturday, June 23

Three Bowl Triple Winners: A Thompson, B Reaburn and P Duncan; A Simpson, M Smith and P Perkiss. Plate Winners: K Taylor, G Wheell and M Richards.

Club Championship

Major Minor Pairs

Semi-Final: S Wallace and P Watson d M Scott and W Bartlett, C Scott and G Mullen d M King and P Crompton.

Mullumbimby Ex-Services

Saturday, June 23

In the triples, Jean-Claude Canabou, Ross Graham and Larry Henry 21 d Peter Wilton, Allan Bartlett and Terry Fenwick 14.

The first round of the 2018 Club Fours saw Errol Boyter, Mike Nicholls, Michael Burke and Jeff Morgan d Bill Ball, Clint Marsh, Michael Lardi and Geoff Flick 32-12.

The other match saw Bernie O'Hearn, Ashley Lumsden, Adam McKenzie and Scott Hogan upset the team of Sean Doherty, Richie Northcott, Ben Leeson and Shane Knight, 23-11.