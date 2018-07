Bowls round-up

South Tweed Sharks

July 4 - July 11

Wednesday Morning Open Pairs

Winners: Glenn Coste & Ivan Ensbey

Runner Up: Ray Riddle & Norm Pritchard

Wednesday Open Triples

Winners: Noel Solly, Ken Cooper, Michael Cuy

Runners Up: Janet Monger, Greta Tyndale, Graeme Googan

Friday Open 2 bowl triples

Winners: Gildo Paggoco, John Wilson, Luke Jones

Runner Up: Chris Habib, Terry Dealy, Sam Habib

Tuesday Ladies Bowls

Winner: Meg Middlemiss, Joan Leckie, Cheryl Moran

Runner Up: Joan Reid, Linda Scott, Jan Watson

Club Ladies Veteran Pairs

Dot McCray & Faye McCoach def Marguerite Pettigrew & Betty Ahrens

Tweed Heads Men's & Ladies

Monday, July 9

Pennant Results Round 1:

Women

Div 1: against Broadbeach lost 42/79 (1);

Div 3: against Mermaid Beach lost 55/79 (1);

Div 4: against Tugun lost 48/72 (0);

Div 5: against Burleigh Heads lost 54/56 (1);

Div 6: against Robina won 73/52 (4);

Div 7: against Southport lost 44/81 (1).

Men

Div 1: against Paradise Point won 54/48 (2);

Div 2: against Beenleigh won 55/49 (2)

Div 4: against Coolangatta won 75/51 (2)

Div 6: against Tugun won 60/48 (13)

Div 7: against Paradise Point won 69/41 (16)

Div 8: against Beaudesert won 55/49 (13)

Div 9: against Musgrave Hill lost 37/71 (0)

Div 10: against Robina lost 52/62 (2)

Club Championships

Men's Indoor Singles Round 1: Peter Phillips d. John Griffiths 25/11; Daniel Walker d. Mark Lynn 25/19; Bill Clark d. Ron Glass 25/18.

Men's B Singles: Round 1: Nev Batey d. Ron Glass 25/11

Round 2: Mark Lynn d. Michael Johns 25/14; Mike Nash d. Peter Benson 25/24; Greg Nolan d. Bob Young 25/20; Wayne Heydt d. Larry Kirk 25/5; John Roach d. John Bremner 25/18; Ron Gurr d. Ken Joy 25/21; Arthur Collins d. Peter Newman 25/4; Brian Newcombe d. Nev Batey 25/24; Frank McPhillips d. Peter Martin 25/20; Robert Kaehler d. John McLeod 25/10; Kevin Connolly d. David Scott 25/14; David Dodge d. Lionel Viney 25/12; Ernie Robins d. Rick Tadday 25/13; John Boylan d. Max Pearce 25/15; Jim Croghan d. Robert Paget 25/12.

Monday, June 25

PM Indoor Mixed Pairs: Winners: Robert Calder, Ernie Robins 2 + 20; r/up: Ray Arrowsmith, Dan Smith 2 + 15; 3rd: Mark Randall, Wayne Heydt 2 + 10; Random winners: Kaye Robins, Evelyn Calder

Tuesday, July 3

Green 1: Carol Starford, Stan Loeber, Mary & Bob Denison; r/up: Thelma Brown, Norma Bell, Jan Daniels;

Green 2: Sean Harty, Roger Bell, Norm Clarke, Allen Jackson; r/up: John Asser, Bob Maxwell, Ron Edwards, Russell Luland

Wednesday, July 4

Lowest Margin

Green 1: Norm Bradbrook, Leigh Tynan + 1; r/up: John Roach, Peter Groenewege + 2

Green 2: Hannah & Sam Ramsay + 2; r/up: Denise Meulman, Christine Hawkins + 3

Green 3: Mike Alder, Rod Stebbins, Max Reiter + 3 on c/b; r/up: Ron Keefer, Colin Hall, Nev Batey + 3

Green 4: Robert Cloke, Marylin Marra + 2 on c/b; r/up: Bruce Vigenser, Rob Empson, Peter Barns + 3

Indoor Green: Bernie Fletcher, Laurie Cooper + 6; r/up; George Mynott, Frank McPhillips, Mario Matteucci + 12

Thurday, July 5

AM Indoor Singles: Winner: Ken Emura 3 + 23; r/up: Ian Brimblecombe 3 + 14; 3rd: Dean Omara 2 + 15. Random winner Dick Myler

Ladies Social PM:

Green 1: Pat Clarke, Christine Hawkins, Margaret Dare; r/up; Christine Scott, Norma Bell, Julie Frewin

Green 2: Michelle O'Connor, Kath Hardcastle, Eileen Hunt; r/up: Pauline Southern, Lesley Voss, Diana Horn

Friday, July 6

Green 1: Jack Blagbrough, Geoff Dixon, Kevin Dixon; r/up: Merv Papas, Ron Benton, Ron Maltby

Green 2: Ross Cali, Len Harvey, Daniel Walker; r/up: Bill Chick, Graham Watkins, Ivan Gribble

Green 3: Graeme Coogan, Peter Hardcastle, Bill Wyatt; r/up; John Bibby, Terry Patton, Jim Hammersley

Indoor Mixed Pairs

Winners: Kristy Thatcher, Solein Jacobson 3 + 10.

Kingscliff Beach Women's

Wednesday, July 4

Social Bowls: B Massey, R Creedon, R Wickbold d. J Curtis, J Francis, A McNamara; M Brown, B O'Reilly, W Butler d. J Hunt, B Petri, G Brown; H West, M Lincoln, A Shipway (Lucky winners) d. S Hinks, M Atkinson, B Mirls; M Dickson, M James d. A Wonka, D James; S Reid, C Smith d. C Chapman, J Scher / J White

Round 1 B Pairs: J Bonett (sub A Johnson), S Whitehall d. F Wilson, J Jenkins (Lucky Losers); J Cowie, J Greenbank (Lucky Runners-up) d. C Felton, D Greenwell; D Singleton, A Mullen d. M Vaughan, R Gargan; G Dean, K Leslie d. S Fowler, L Reeks

Mullumbimby Ex-Services

Saturday, July 7

Social pairs: Ross Graham and Ben Leeson edged out Michael Burke and Jeff Morgan 18 to 17, while Clint marsh and Geoff Flick defeated Peter Wilton and Gary Porter 20 to 13.

Triples: Won by Cheryl Thorne, Mick Thorne and Allan Bartlett with a 28 to 17 victory over Rose Wainwright, Michael Lardi and Larry Henry.

Fours Final: Jamie Ewin, George McKenzie, Troy Creighton and Des Hammond took on Bernie O'Hearn, Ashley Lumsden, Adam McKenzie and Scott Hogan. The lead changed a number of times and by the sixteenth end Hammond's team was four shots in front. Despite some desperate play by their opponents over the closing stages, the margin could not be breached and the entertaining match ended with a 23 to 19 victory to Hammond's side.

Tweed Byron District Women's

Mixed Pairs Championships

Semi Finals: Sue Harriman and Bill Davey (Cabarita) def. Robyn and Bill Creedon (Kingscliff/Cabarita) and Tina DeBelle and Jeff McDonald (Condong) def. John and Faye Turner (Cabarita)

Final: Sue Harriman and Bill Davey def. Tina DeBelle and Jeff McDonald.