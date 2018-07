Bowls round-up

South Tweed Sharks

July 4 - July 11

Wednesday Morning Open Pairs

WINNERS: Daryl Maxwell & Roger Henson

Runner Up: David Bennett & Kim Mitchell

Wednesday Open Triples

Winners: Noel Solly, Bob Davies, Ian Whitehall

Runners Up: Derek Wheat, Gabrielle Crosling, Derek Hewitt

Friday Open Triples

Winners: Ian Broomhall, Dennis Clarke, Ken Fogg

Runner Up: Doreen Thompson, Irvine Brooks, Terry Thompson

Saturday Open Bowls

Winners: John O,Neill, John Lewis, Mal Keerie, Rob Sellar

Runner Up: Tony Middlemiss, Jan Hewitt

Tuesday Ladies Bowls

Winner: Val kemeys & Alex Reid

Runner Up: Gilly Hogg & Ann Canning

Veterans Club Pairs

Dot McCray & Fay McCoach def Joan Reid & Bev Wheatley, Janet Monger and Jan Watson def Joan Leckie & Akiko Lynton

Tweed Heads Men's & Ladies

Monday, July 16

PENNANT Results: Round 2:

Women: Div 1: against Musgrave Hill won 60/56 (4)

Div 3: against South Tweed won 73/68(4)

Div 4: against Twin Towns lost 56/74 (1)

Div 5: against Robina won 79/50 (5)

Div 6: against Coolangatta lost 58/83 (1)

Div 7: against South Tweed won 81/45 (5)

Men: Div 1: against Helensvale lost 51/52 (0)

Div 2: against South Tweed won 66/46 (2)

Div 4: against Benowa won 58/47 (2)

Div 6: against Beenleigh won 71/58 (16)

Div 7: against Mermaid Beach won 67/47 (14)

Div 8: against Tugun lost 45/59 (2)

Div 9: against Paradise Point lost 48/57 (1)

Div 10: against Musgrave Hilllost 46/58 (2)

Club Championships

Men's Indoor Singles Round 2A:

WAYNE Heydt d. Peter Newman 25/22; Brian Newcombe d. Ken Davey 25/16; John Millington d. Len Byrne 25/11; David Dodge d. David Scott 25/11; Wayne Turley d. Michael Geritz 25/8; Round 2B: Neville Batey d. Len Rootsey 25/9; Peter Phillips d. Bill Ornsby 25/9; Steve Ross d. Gary Hewitt 25/15; Tony Walker d. Robert Keane 25/12; Ron Gurr d. Robert Kaehler 25/13; Ken Emura d. Frank McPhillips 25/21; John Balzarolo d. John Bremner 25/18; Arthur Collins d. Mark Randall 25/12.

Men's B Singles: Round 3: Arthur Collins d. Brian Newcombe 25/18; Ron Gurr d. John roach 25/9; Wayne Heydt d. Greg Nolan 25/24; Mike Nash d, Mark Lynn 25/17; Frank McPhillips d. Robert Kaehler 25/23; David Dodge d. Kevin Connolly 25/6; Ernie Robins d. Bill Ornsby 25/4; John Boylan d. Jim Croghan 25/23

Quarter-finals: Ron Gurr d. Arthur Collins 25/19; Wayne Heydt d. Mike Nash 25/18; David Dodge d. Frank McPhillips 25/13; Ernie Robins d. John Boylan 25/23.

Semi-finals & Final: 9.00am 22 July

Ladies Indoor Singles: Round 1: Gail Crompton d. Sheryl Wall 25/12

Round 2: Coral Hanson d. Denise Knight 25/23; Hiro Emura d. Ros Ash 25/17; Gail Crompton d. Delmae Woods 25/21; Joan Tennent d. Trish Dixon 25/20; Frances Hewitt d. Lynda Lynn 25/21; Estele Bartrim d. Hannah Ramsay 25/11.

Monday, July 9

PM Indoor Mixed Pairs: Winners: Ken & Hiro Emura 3 wins plus 23; r/up: Simon Bass, John Ritchie 2 plus 14; 3rd: Brian Heap, John Bain 2 plus 13. Random winners: June Smith and Ivan Gribble

Tuesday, July 10:

Green 1: Lois Hodsdon, Alice Plowright, Ann Feast, Margaret Dare; r/up: Bill Finney, Dee Hunt, Renee & Tony Laycock

Green 2: Stan Loeber, Ron Benton, John morrow, Ron Parker; r/up: Vince Leather, Bev Bitmead, Bob Maxwell

Wednesday, July 11:

Green 1: Bob & Barbara Mullens; r/up: Peter Benson, Greg Ash

Green 2: Laurie Rea, Bob Young, Peter Groenewege; r/up: John Boylan, Wal Cancillier

Green 3: Stan Loeber, John Black; r/up: Dennis Daly, Graham Watkins, John Thompson

Green 4: Terry Thompson, Charles Fish; r/up: Graham Lahiff, Ron Benton

Indoor Green: George Mynott, Dennis Fitzpatrick, Mario Matteucci; r/up; Greg Nolan, Richard Mills

Thursday, July 12:

AM Indoor Singles

Winner: John Bain 3 wins plus 34; r/up: David Dodge 3 plus 18; 3rd: Steve Rimmington 3 plus 17. Random winner: Pam Hunter

Ladies Social PM

Green 1: Christine Scott, Norma Bell, Julie Frewin; r/up: Bernice Bryant, June Solly, Kath Robins

Green 2: Zelma Caymans, Merlon Gurr, Eileen Hunt; r/up: Pamela Branton, Irene Muldoon, Marjorie White

Friday, July 13

Green 1: Russell Frewin, John Ritchie, Dan smith; r/up; John Griffiths, Dan Hook, Carl Gravolin

Green 2: Graeme Coogan, Peter Hardcastle, Bill Wyatt; r/up; Ken Scott, Fred Fry, Hans Craymans

Green 3: Laurie Rea, Les Hore, Max Reiter; r/up: Maurie Redfern, John Rogers, Russell Luland

Indoor Green: Sean Harty, Roger Bell, Allen Jackson; r/up: Don Allen, John Feast, Dennis Freeman

Indoor Mixed Pairs: winners: Ivan Gribble, Frank McPhillips 3 wins plus 19; r/up: Soleil Jacobson, Kristy Thatcher 3 plus 15; 3rd: Estelle Bartrim, Barbara Gates 2.5 plus 18. Random winners: Lynda & Mark Lynn

Saturday, July 14

Green 1: Jane Hall, Christian Dalzeel; r/up: Bernie Fletcher, Keith Downey

Green 2: Sheila & Wal Cancillier; r/up: Jennifer Youl, Margaret Dare

Sunday, July 15: Jackpot Sunday

Green 1: Pam & Brian Vaughan, Lina & Allan Hurrey; r/up: Liz & John Randall

Green 2: K Bromley, Frances Phillips, R & B Vanburk; r/up: Pat Miller, Janet Kuchel, Keith & Gillian Harlock

Green 3: Sheryl Schofield, Jan McLaughlan, Cheryl & Eddie Orman; r/up: Pat & Rat Toomey, Bill Wright

Monday, July 16

July Mixed Pairs:

Winners: Greg Ash, Wendy Wilson (Tweed Heads) 3 wins plus 33; r/up: Jessica Srisamruaybai, Wayne Turley (Tweed Heads) 3 wins plus 32; 3rd: Julie Overlack, Dan Smith (Tweed Heads) 3 wins plus 31 and 4th: Denise Mackey, Paul Gilbert (Algester) 3 wins plus 21.

Kingscliff Beach Women's

Wednesday, July 11

Social Bowls: B O'Reilly, M Lincoln (Lucky Winners) d. J Jenkins, B Petri; M Brown, L Willoughby d. B Massey, J Scott; D Mugavin, R Creedon d. S Hinks, G Moore; S Fowler, S Reid d. C Moore, M Atkinson (Lucky Losers); J Hunt, B Mirls d. J Griffiths, H West; L Barker, A Wonka d. M Vaughan, J Mitchell; C Felton, J O'Connor, I Fuller d. C Felton, C Chapman, A Shipway.

Semi Final B Pairs: G Dean, K Leslie (Lucky Winners) d. S Whitehall, A Johnson d. J Cowie, J Greenbank d. D Singleton, A Mullen. Final to be played Friday, July 20.

Mullumbimby Ex-Services

Thursday, July 12

Triples: Darrin Blake, Richard Steimdl and Jean-Claude Canabou (21) defeated Darrin Blake (swinging lead), Tony Baggio and Geoff Flick, 10.

Pairs: Phill Brassington and Michael Burke won the day with 2 wins +21; followed by Ray Breckenridge and Mike Nicholls 1 win 1 loss, +5; Robert Rays and Michael Lardi 1 win 1 loss, - 6; and Bob MacAuley and Greg Carew, 2 losses, - 20.

Saturday, July 14

Geoff Flick and Larry Henry 24 defeated Clint Marsh and Terry Johnston 19; while Rose Wainwright, Terry Fenwick and Michael Burke 23 defeated Peter Wilton, Jean-Claude Canabou and Allan Bartlett 19.

The Mullumbimby Division 4 pennant team travelled to East Lismore on Saturday and Sunday to contest the Zone 1 playoffs. The Saturday match saw Mullumbimby go down to eventual winners, Grafton, by 78 to 45. The team fared better on Sunday and recorded a 64 to 57 victory over Evans Head.