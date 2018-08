Bowls round-up

ZONE ONE EXECUTIVE: (From left) Bob McNeil, Barry Sheppard, George Newel, Tony Hart, Kris Lehfeldt, Malcolm Storey, John Rae, Gary Tobin and Brian Moore.

ZONE ONE EXECUTIVE: (From left) Bob McNeil, Barry Sheppard, George Newel, Tony Hart, Kris Lehfeldt, Malcolm Storey, John Rae, Gary Tobin and Brian Moore. Judith Tuckey

South Tweed Sharks

August 15 - 21

Wednesday Morning Open Pairs

Winners: Des Gordon & Dan Ware

Runner Up: Linda Scott & Rob Paganoni

3rd Place: Ernie Kooymans & Tony Houghton

4th Place: Meg Middlemiss & Clive Rowley

Wednesday Open Triples

Winners: Pam Rycroft & Bob Davies

Runners Up: Baz McBurney, Jim McBain, Mick Cuy

3rd Place: Lynn Wray & Colin Pink

Friday Open Bowls

Winners: Joshua Reynolds, Michael Hopkins, Col Reynolds

Runner Up: Colin Pink, Clive Rowley, Andrew Thomas

3rd Place: Sally Hickman, Derek Hopps, Peter Teggelove

4th Place: Kath Cock, Karen Daddow, Alan Daddow

Saturday Open Triples

Winners: Jen Smith, Barry McLennan, Elmo Koelmeyer

Runner Up: David Brooke, Doug Hewitt, Ken Cooper

Tuesday Ladies Bowls

Winner: Joan Reid, Eraine Haywood, Faye McCoach

Runner Up: Robyn Charles, Sue Johnston

Tweed Heads Men's and Ladies

Monday, August 20

Pennant Results: Finals

Women Div 1: 3rd; Div 3: Runners-up; Div 5: Runners-up; Div 7: Winners

Men Round 7

Div 1: against Broadbeach lost 55/58 (0)

Div 2: against Southport won 72/58 (2)

Div 4: against Southport won 60/53 (2)

Div 6: against Helensvale lost 39/71 (0

Div 7: against Tugun lost 45/77 (0)

Div 8: against Southport won 74/47 (15)

Div 9: against Beenleigh won 55/42 (14)

Div 10: received a bye and (16)

Championships:

Club Selected Men's Open Triples

Final: Ron Keefer, Norm Clarke, Doug Kleinhans d. Brian Newcombe, John Ritchie, John Royan 22/14

Women's Senior Singles

Round 1: Hannah Ramsay d. Val Chapman 25/4; Sheryl Wall d. Nanette Wise 25/20; Delmae Woods d. Leigh Rayward 25/16; Alison Ebsworth d. Doreen Kendall 25/24; June Beverley d. June Solly 25/9; Hiro Emura d. Kath Beckman 25/6; Gail Crompton d. Jennifer Youl 25/3; Frances Hewitt d. Di Cunnington 25/20

Round 2: Sheryl Wall d. Hannan Ramsay 25/15; Alison Ebsworth d. Delmae Woods 25/15; June Beverley d. Hiro Emura 25/22; Gail Crompton d. Frances Hewitt 25/17

Carnival

Tweed Heads Ladies will hold a two bowl triples carnival on Monday, September 3. Open draw on arrival: 3 games. 14 ends, re-spot Jack. Entry Fee $75 per team includes morning tea, mat fee, lunch, nibbles. Entries Close with Val Young at ladiesclub@thbc.com.au on Friday, August 30.

Tuesday, August 14

Green 1: Doreen Kendall, Christine Cragg, June Gilroy, Judy Roche; r/up: Marjorie Davey, Dorothy Stewart, Irene Muldoon, Eileen Hunt

Green 2: Marie & Graham Ellen, Val Chapman; r/up: Doris Buchanan, Adele Duckworth, Pat Clarke, Linda Anderson

Wednesday, August 15

Green 1: Bob Morgan Gerry Mountain; r/up: Gary Bell, Jim Chapman, John Rogers

Green 2: George Arthurs, Ann & John Feast; r/up: Ann Fitzgerald, Brian & June Hodkinson

Green 3: John Matchett, Bob Home, Errol Perkins; r/up: John Bremner, Kevin Hayes, Les Muir

Green 4: Mazx Pearce, Chris Perrin, Michael Geritz; r/up: Luke Tierney, John Black, Gerry Outwa

Thursday, August 16

Indoor AM Singles

Winner: John Snell 3 wins plus 35; r/up: David Dodge 3 plus 35; 3rd: Ken Emura 3 wins plus 15. Random winner: Adele Perhouse

Ladies PM

Green 1: Lesley Harris, Shirley Taylor, Marjorie White, Anna Vermeulen; r/up: Carolyn Davis, Pam reedy, Pauline Southern, Christine Cragg

Green 2: Ruth Reiter, Norma Bell, Doreen Kendall; r/up: Esme Carter, Toni Congdon, Dawn Hanson, Ros Jenkins

Friday, August 17

Green 1: Ron Keefer, John Boylan, Nev Batey; r/up: Graeme n Coogan, Peter Hardcastle, Bill Wyatt

Green 2: Vern Eves, Rod Stebbins, HANS Gaymans; r/up: Roger Bell, Merv Papas, Ron Maltby

Green 3: Alan Chavell, Bryan Marra, Bob Maxwell; r/up: Stan Loeber, Richard Mills, Greg Nolan

Indoor Green: Ray Arrowsmith, Don Phillips, Mario Matteucci; r/up; Ian Nixon, Arthur Donnelly, Alan Hurrey

Indoor Open Pairs

Winners: Denise Tanner, Danny Neal 3 wins plus 26; r/up: Pam Hunter, Kaye Robins 3 plus 17; 3rd: Robert & Adele Perhouse 3 plus 16. Random winners: June Beverley, Jess Chircop

Saturday, August 18

Green 1: Ann Ray Fitzgerald; r/up: Kevin Davey, Bill Chick, Rick Tadday

Green 2: Gabby & John Nixon, Jan & Allan Hill; r/up: Pam Branton, Irene Donaldson, Sue & Ted Jackett

Sunday, August 19: Jackpot Sunday

Green 1: Trevor Lowe, Liz & John Randall; r/up: Renee & tony Laycock, Maureen & Jack Blagbrough

Green 2: Trish Dixon, Peter Goldsmith; r/up: Shirley Taylor, anka Vermeulen, Joe Fortainer

Green 3: Sheila & B Blackson, G Field, Michael O'Connor; r/up: K Cook, E Lavrenvic, Bobee Ke

Kingscliff Beach Women's

Wednesday, August 15

Hibiscus Gala Day Winners Pool

First: Dorothy Greenwell, Jan Mitchell, Janny Scher; 2nd: Di Jones, Di James, Sandra Akers; 3rd: Sandra Knight, Jenny White, Robin Evans

Losers Pool

First: Anne Wonka, Marie Drewett, Jillian Walls; 2nd: Judy Davidson, Wendy Fielding, Merle Jackson.

Friday, August 17

Round 1 Open Triples

R Creedon, J Greenbank, R Wickbold d. S Fowler, S Whitehall, I Fuller; J White, J Mitchell, R Evans d. G Phipps, A Wonka, L Willoughby.

Zone One Bowls

NORTHERN Rivers and Tweed Byron Districts conducted their A.G.M. at Ballina R.S.L. Club on Tuesday, August 14 with the following members duly elected to office. President - Kris Lehfeldt (NRD); Vice President - Gary Tobin (TBD); Secretary - Tony Hart (TBD); Finance Director - Malcolm Storey (NRD); Directors - Bob McNeil (CRD), George Newell (NRD), John Rae (TBD), Barry Sheppard (TBD), Brian Moore (TBD).