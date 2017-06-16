Boxing in the blood for Tweed athlete

GLOVING UP: Murwillumbah boxer Carter McHugh training at Murwillumbah Boxing Club on Wednesday.

WITH a father who was a fighter, Tweed boxer Carter McHugh was destined to grow up in the ring.

At just 15, the Wollumbin High School product has followed in his father's footsteps in a boxing career that has netted two wins from as many bouts.

"Dad was a fighter and I just love doing it,” McHugh said.

"Boxing is fun, I love hitting things and it feels good moving about in the ring.”

Committed to his craft, McHugh trains twice a week at Murwillumbah Boxing Club and daily at the gym.

On Saturday night, McHugh will be aiming to keep his undefeated streak intact in a lightweight bout against Grafton boxer James Morrison, who he defeated in his first fight.

The Fight Night, to be held at Condong Bowls Club, will feature local and statewide fighters across a 12-fight card.

While Morrison is 17, McHugh said he's been training hard and is confident of securing a win.

"I've been sparring more and putting in more time on the pads,” he said.

"There's a lot of commitment involved, but I love doing it.”

Doors open from 6pm with the first fight scheduled for 7pm.