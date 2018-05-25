Boxing Mania hits Tweed

TITLE ON THE LINE: Kingscliff Boxer Josh Frederiksen will step into the ring this Saturday at Boxing Mania 2, one of the Tweed's biggest ever fight nights, to fight for the NSW Light Heavyweight Title.

THE road to 'Boxing Mania 2', a tantalising night of boxing that will be televised on Foxtel, has entered its final turn heading into Saturday night's star-studded schedule in the Tweed.

Hosted at the Seagulls Club, Boxing Mania 2 has drawn all the best local boxers and multiple international competitors for a slate of 11 pro fights and four title bouts.

Headlining local hopes is Kingscliff light-heavyweight Josh Frederiksen, who will fight for the NSW state title vs Sydney's Nick Xipolitas.

The line-up

WBA Oceania + IBF International Light Heavyweight Title - Regan Dessaix (Brisbane) vs Peter Ricketts (Ghana)

WBO Super Middleweight Trans Oceania Title - Kerry Foley (Sydney) vs John Koudeha (Togo)

NSW Light Heavyweight Title - Josh Frederiksen (Kingscliff) vs Nick Xipolitas (Sydney)

Pro bouts Adam Jones (Grafton) vs Tinani Taupau (Brisbane); Natalie Jenkinson (Hithouse) vs Nella Priyanto (Indonesia); Chris Brackin (Toowoomba) vs Daniel Beverly (Nambucca Heads); Liam Callanan (Kingscliff) vs James Bishop (Townsville); Joel Trotman (Robina) vs Haajinda Singh; Josh Humberdross (Hithouse) vs Indaatno (Indonesia)

Plus six amateur bouts.

Tickets from $65.

For more information on this Saturday's event call Nick on 0456 879 258.