Menu
Login
TITLE ON THE LINE: Kingscliff Boxer Josh Frederiksen will step into the ring this Saturday at Boxing Mania 2, one of the Tweed's biggest ever fight nights, to fight for the NSW Light Heavyweight Title.
TITLE ON THE LINE: Kingscliff Boxer Josh Frederiksen will step into the ring this Saturday at Boxing Mania 2, one of the Tweed's biggest ever fight nights, to fight for the NSW Light Heavyweight Title. Scott Powick
News

Boxing Mania hits Tweed

Steve Vivian
by
24th May 2018 3:00 PM

THE road to 'Boxing Mania 2', a tantalising night of boxing that will be televised on Foxtel, has entered its final turn heading into Saturday night's star-studded schedule in the Tweed.

Hosted at the Seagulls Club, Boxing Mania 2 has drawn all the best local boxers and multiple international competitors for a slate of 11 pro fights and four title bouts.

Headlining local hopes is Kingscliff light-heavyweight Josh Frederiksen, who will fight for the NSW state title vs Sydney's Nick Xipolitas.

The line-up

WBA Oceania + IBF International Light Heavyweight Title - Regan Dessaix (Brisbane) vs Peter Ricketts (Ghana)

WBO Super Middleweight Trans Oceania Title - Kerry Foley (Sydney) vs John Koudeha (Togo)

NSW Light Heavyweight Title - Josh Frederiksen (Kingscliff) vs Nick Xipolitas (Sydney)

Pro bouts Adam Jones (Grafton) vs Tinani Taupau (Brisbane); Natalie Jenkinson (Hithouse) vs Nella Priyanto (Indonesia); Chris Brackin (Toowoomba) vs Daniel Beverly (Nambucca Heads); Liam Callanan (Kingscliff) vs James Bishop (Townsville); Joel Trotman (Robina) vs Haajinda Singh; Josh Humberdross (Hithouse) vs Indaatno (Indonesia)

Plus six amateur bouts.

Tickets from $65.

For more information on this Saturday's event call Nick on 0456 879 258.

boxing boxing mania boxing mania 2 fox sports josh frederiksen seagulls club sport tweed heads
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    The code word that can help women in dangerous situations

    The code word that can help women in dangerous situations

    News NORTH Coast police say this new initiative could help to stop violent attacks in our area.

    • 25th May 2018 12:00 AM
    'It was thiiiiis big...'

    'It was thiiiiis big...'

    Fishing 'Best fishing in years': Locals big catch leads to big call

    Man glassed after argument at Kingscliff pub

    Man glassed after argument at Kingscliff pub

    News Victim taken to hospital with facial injuries

    Bowls round-up

    Bowls round-up

    News All the action from across the greens in the Tweed

    Local Partners