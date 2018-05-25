Boxing Mania hits Tweed
THE road to 'Boxing Mania 2', a tantalising night of boxing that will be televised on Foxtel, has entered its final turn heading into Saturday night's star-studded schedule in the Tweed.
Hosted at the Seagulls Club, Boxing Mania 2 has drawn all the best local boxers and multiple international competitors for a slate of 11 pro fights and four title bouts.
Headlining local hopes is Kingscliff light-heavyweight Josh Frederiksen, who will fight for the NSW state title vs Sydney's Nick Xipolitas.
The line-up
WBA Oceania + IBF International Light Heavyweight Title - Regan Dessaix (Brisbane) vs Peter Ricketts (Ghana)
WBO Super Middleweight Trans Oceania Title - Kerry Foley (Sydney) vs John Koudeha (Togo)
NSW Light Heavyweight Title - Josh Frederiksen (Kingscliff) vs Nick Xipolitas (Sydney)
Pro bouts Adam Jones (Grafton) vs Tinani Taupau (Brisbane); Natalie Jenkinson (Hithouse) vs Nella Priyanto (Indonesia); Chris Brackin (Toowoomba) vs Daniel Beverly (Nambucca Heads); Liam Callanan (Kingscliff) vs James Bishop (Townsville); Joel Trotman (Robina) vs Haajinda Singh; Josh Humberdross (Hithouse) vs Indaatno (Indonesia)
Plus six amateur bouts.
Tickets from $65.
For more information on this Saturday's event call Nick on 0456 879 258.