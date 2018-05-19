Boxing to bust PWS

THE GOOD FIGHT: Shaine Mutton, of Kingscliff, will fight his first boxing match to raise money for Prader-Willi Syndrome research, a rare genetic disorder. The fight is part of next Saturday's Boxing Mania 2 event, one of the Tweed's biggest ever fight nights.

THE GOOD FIGHT: Shaine Mutton, of Kingscliff, will fight his first boxing match to raise money for Prader-Willi Syndrome research, a rare genetic disorder. The fight is part of next Saturday's Boxing Mania 2 event, one of the Tweed's biggest ever fight nights. Scott Powick

ALTHOUGH he's never been in the ring before, Shaine Mutton says he has no fear before his first ever fight at next weekend's 'Boxing Mania 2' event in the Tweed.

His baptism in the ring will come on a big stage-Fox Sports cameras will be there on the night-but that too doesn't bother Mutton, as the exposure is really what he's after.

Mutton is championing the cause of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS) the event, where he will donate every cent raised via his fight to the Prader-Willi Research Foundation of Australia, while also raising funds through an auction and raffle drive.

A fire was lit for the 46-year-old Kingscliff resident when he found out his friend's daughter had been diagnosed with PWS, a complex genetic disease.

"There are some things in life that impact people differently,” Mutton said.

"When I started to see the impacts on families and individuals that have this type of syndrome, I just felt there were so many issues they deal with.

"They have a hell of a life in front of them and we need to do something to support them on their life journey and find a cure to eradicate this disease.

"I knew nothing about PWS, and it wasn't until I invested some time to understand the syndrome that I really started to appreciate its severity and the impact it has on families and communities.”

What is PWS?

PWS is a genetic disease that affects 1 in 30,000 people and can affect anyone's child. PWS causes hyperphagia (extreme eating), torturous feelings of starvation, psychosis, extreme anxiety and other mental illnesses, impaired cognition, obesity, spine curvature, emotional underdevelopment, gut dysfunction along with many other complications.

Members of the public and local businesses can assist Shaine in his efforts to raise awareness and funds for PWS by donating items for auctions and raffles.

"We are looking for support with this challenge wherever people might be able to offer it,” Mutton said.

To get involved, donated items can be registered at pradershaine@gmail.com. Raffle tickets can be purchased at rafflelink. com.au/pws. Cash donations can be made via praderwilli.org.au.

Boxing Mania 2 will take place next Saturday, May 26, at the Seagulls Club.

The event is one of the biggest ever fight nights in the Tweed featuring 10 pro fights, five international fights and four title bouts.

For more information or tickets call Nick Midgley 0456 879 258.