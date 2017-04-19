24°
Boxing war is for athletes' growth

Daniel McKenzie
| 19th Apr 2017 12:42 PM
Trainer and promoter Nick Midgley will hold War On The Coast 2 at Cudgen Leagues Club.
Trainer and promoter Nick Midgley will hold War On The Coast 2 at Cudgen Leagues Club.

WHILE it's a war in the ring, the real battle is about fighters' growth and development.

War On The Coast 2 at Cudgen Leagues Club on Saturday night will feature an 11-fight card, which Kingscliff Boxing Stables' trainer and promoter Nick Midgley said was not to be missed.

With four professional fights, Midgley said there would be loads of talent on show.

"One of the guys, Jason Leuken, was a Murwillumbah boy but he's been fighting in Brisbane and this will be his first fight on home soil,” he said.

Leuken is the Queensland professional middleweight champion and will be joined on the card by a host of other locals.

"We've got three local Kingscliff amateurs who are fighting Australian champs from Tasmania and Sydney,” Midgley said.

"Pro fighter Josh Frederiksen (Kingscliff) will be in the main event against Timmaini Taupa from Logan city, and junior 60kg Australian champion Rachael Loder (Kingscliff) will face Mousey Jacobs (Tasmania), who's the five-time senior Australian champion.”

Midgley said fight nights, which offer top quality boxing on the Tweed, were critical at a local level.

"The revenue allows us to fly people up from across Australia, which gives us the opportunity to develop our local fighters.

"If we don't get opponents from other places, they (locals) end up just doing exhibition fights. They don't really develop from that, so we need to give them more to aspire to.”

  • Doors open at 6.30pm and tickets are $50 for general admission or $70 for seated. Phone 0456879258, or buy at the door until sold-out.
Topics:  boxing cudgen leagues club kingscliff boxing stables sport tweed sport war on the coast 2

