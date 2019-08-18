Boy, 11, taken to hospital after fall at Mt Warning

AN 11-year-old boy has been taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital after a fall at Mt Warning today.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called at around 8am, after reports the boy had fallen five metres near the top of the mountain.

A paramedic had to be lowered down from the chopper in a winch to treat the child, before being lifted into the helicopter.

He was taken to the Gold Coast-based hospital in a stable condition with reports of multiple injuries.