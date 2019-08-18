Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Boy, 11, taken to hospital after fall at Mt Warning

Michael Doyle
by
18th Aug 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN 11-year-old boy has been taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital after a fall at Mt Warning today. 

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called at around 8am, after reports the boy had fallen five metres near the top of the mountain. 

A paramedic had to be lowered down from the chopper in a winch to treat the child, before being lifted into the helicopter. 

He was taken to the Gold Coast-based hospital in a stable condition with reports of multiple injuries. 

mt warning tweed news westpac chopper
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Mustangs confident ahead of semi final showdown

    premium_icon Mustangs confident ahead of semi final showdown

    News A SHOT at a grand final qualifying match with Ballina next week is on the line when the second- and third-ranked sides meet tomorrow in the Ladbrokes Northern...

    Everything you need to know about new Aldi in Tweed

    premium_icon Everything you need to know about new Aldi in Tweed

    News THE WAIT is almost over for Tweed shoppers who have been keenly anticipating the...

    Barbarians taking no chances as the semi finals approach

    premium_icon Barbarians taking no chances as the semi finals approach

    Rugby Union The Barbarians are coming off their biggest win of the season

    Raiders confident ahead of LLT Premiership semi final

    premium_icon Raiders confident ahead of LLT Premiership semi final

    Rugby League The Raiders play Casino this weekend in a qualifying final on Sunday