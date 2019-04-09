Menu
Login
Ambulance services were called to Murwillumbah after reports of a young boy being struck by a car.
Ambulance services were called to Murwillumbah after reports of a young boy being struck by a car. Daily Telegraph
Breaking

Boy, 8, struck by car in Murwillumbah

Michael Doyle
by
9th Apr 2019 4:28 PM

AN EIGHT-YEAR-OLD boy has been struck by a car in Murwillumbah this afternoon. 

Two NSW Ambulance crews have been called to the corner of Brisbane St and Wollumbin Rd, after reports of the incident just after 4pm. 

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the eight-year-old was being treated by paramedics, but was reported to be conscious, breathing and sitting up-right. 

Two passengers in the car, understood to be a four-wheel drive, are also being treated by paramedics. 

NSW Police are also on scene. 

editors picks murwillumbah nsw ambulance service pedestrian accident

Top Stories

    Saffin to push for more cops

    Saffin to push for more cops

    Crime Lismore MP wants more cops on Murwillumbah streets.

    'Simulation suite' part of new hospital's education hub

    'Simulation suite' part of new hospital's education hub

    Health The suite will replicate patient rooms at the Tweed Valley Hospital.

    Fireys open for business

    Fireys open for business

    Crime The Banora Point fireys are set to show what they do best

    Daylight savings 'too long'

    Daylight savings 'too long'

    Politics Do you think daylight savings should be shortened?