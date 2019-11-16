Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A boy has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after a near drowning incident at a public pool this afternoon.
A boy has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after a near drowning incident at a public pool this afternoon.
News

Boy critical after near drowning

by Danielle O’Neal
16th Nov 2019 7:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BOY is in a critical condition after a near drowning incident at a public pool on Brisbane's southside this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to the Runcorn Pool on Bonemill Rd in Runcorn at 3.20pm.

Critical care and high acuity units treated the child on scene before he was transported to Queensland Children's Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Police remain on scene.

Earlier on Saturday, a boy was taken to hospital after a near drowning in a private pool at Broadbeach.

child drowning pool safety

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Causing havoc’: Hipsters are putting surfers at risk

        premium_icon ‘Causing havoc’: Hipsters are putting surfers at risk

        News Looking cool in the ocean has Rainbow Bay locals hot under the collar as a new wave of hipster surfers descend on the iconic location

        Seagulls cancel fireworks at Christmas event

        Seagulls cancel fireworks at Christmas event

        News he event at the club grounds will still have an evening of entertainment including...

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        Stewart feeling comfortable in green and gold

        premium_icon Stewart feeling comfortable in green and gold

        Bowls Stewart will be wearing the green and gold next week in the Multi-Nations...