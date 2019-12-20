Menu
A boy is in a critical condition after he was found nearly dead in a pool at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon.
A boy is in a critical condition after he was found nearly dead in a pool at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon.
Boy fighting for life after near drowning

by Campbell Gellie
20th Dec 2019 8:50 PM
A boy is fighting for his life after being found unresponsive in a pool at Hornsby on Friday afternoon.

It's understood the five-year-old was found in a pool at an apartment complex on the Pacific Highway about 5.30pm.

Three NSW Ambulance crews arrived on the scene shortly while a CareFlight helicopter carrying a specialist doctor and critical care paramedics landed on a nearby sports field at Barker College.

The boy was intubated and stabilised before being taken by road ambulance to The Children's Hospital at Westmead in a critical condition.

