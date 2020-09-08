Boy George hits out over Voice ‘dumping’

Boy George has offered a characteristically outspoken response to reports he's been dumped from the coaching panel of The Voice, as the hit show moves from Channels Nine to Seven.

The surprise news the talent show had been snapped up by Seven has led to much media speculation about which elements of The Voice will change.

Will the show's all-star coaching panel - George, Delta Goodrem, Kelly Rowland and Guy Sebastian - follow The Voice to Seven?

Boy George: “I’ve never been ‘dumped’ by a network.” Picture: Channel 9

According to an "industry insider" quoted in this week's issue New Idea, they won't.

"Seven are going for local coaches only, which means no more Kelly Rowland or Boy George, or overseas celebrities Zooming in," New Idea quotes the anonymous source as saying, before claiming local singing stars Jessica Mauboy and The Veronicas are "tipped" to replace them.

Yesterday, the Daily Mail rewrote New Idea's under the headline: "Seven 'dumps international Voice coaches in favour of local singers'," prompting this sassy response from the music legend:

I've never been 'dumped' by a network. My nipples are hard! https://t.co/Wqqw6TvMSh — Boy George (the truth is in your breath) (@BoyGeorge) September 7, 2020

The star offered up more oh-so-Boy-George pearlers in follow-up tweets, telling one follower that Seven "can't afford me darling". Advised to "hang in there" by one fan, he quipped: "Yeah I'm down to my last jar of metaphorical caviar. Can I move into your spare bedroom?"

When asked by another follower if he had in fact found out he was 'dumped' via the Daily Mail, he wrote: "As if that is true. They are just obsessed with me at the Daily Frail!"

The Culture Club star spoke up in the wake of Nine releasing an extraordinary statement about rival network Seven nabbing the top-rating show from them.

A Nine spokesperson told news.com.au last week: "Unfortunately due to the age of the show and its declining demographic profile, The Voice had become by far the poorest financial performer on our slate. We wish Seven well in their quest to revive yet another Nine show."

The spokesperson added: "We are very excited about the schedule we have now set for reinvigorating our slate and we will have announcements at our upfronts on September 16. We remain focused on our audience and the financial performance of Nine".

Until months ago The Voice was one of 9’s flagship shows – now they say it had a “declining demographic profile.” Picture: 9.

Seven announced that Sonia Kruger will host the show next year which will have a "tighter format adapted for latest viewing trends".

Seven's director of programming Angus Ross said: "The Voice remains the biggest entertainment show in Australia averaging over 1.5 million viewers each week - delivering on broadcast, demographics and streaming. We jumped at the opportunity to bring this juggernaut into Seven's 2021 schedule. Our plans to supercharge the format are well under way."

