Boy injured in country NSW rollercoaster accident

Blake Antrobus
by and Blake Antrobus
30th Dec 2020 7:47 PM
A five-year-old boy has been flown to hospital with a significant leg injury he suffered while getting off a rollercoaster at a regional NSW property.

Paramedics were called to Jones Road at Tingha, near Glen Innes, just before 10.30am on Wednesday.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the boy suffered a significant leg injury while getting off a miniature rollercoaster at the property.

He was taken to Inverell Airport by a road crew before being flown to Tamworth Hospital in a stable condition.

Ambulance Inspector Carly Stone said it was heartbreaking when children were involved in accidents.

"The boys family and others on scene did a great job to look after him until paramedics arrived," Insp Stone said.

"These things can happen in seconds, so it's important we take extra care when we are out and about, especially over the holiday season."

