Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A young boy has been rushed to hospital after reportedly being injured when he was sucked down a drain.
A young boy has been rushed to hospital after reportedly being injured when he was sucked down a drain.
Breaking

Boy sucked down a drain

12th Feb 2020 8:38 PM

A young boy has been taken to hospital after reportedly being sucked down a drain on the Gold Coast in Queensland.

A nine-year-old child was sucked down a drain at Latimers Crossing in Nerang this afternoon, according to Nine News.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson told news.com.au that they had been called to a private residence in Gilston just after 4.40pm.

They treated a male patient following a "post immersion" incident for minor scrapes to the head.

He was initially reported as being of primary school age but that has not been confirmed.

The patient was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

accident drain editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flash flooding turned Tweed streets into canals

        premium_icon Flash flooding turned Tweed streets into canals

        Weather You would never have guessed the Tweed was on water restrictions just last week – and there’s more to come

        DESIGNS: $120m worth of upgrades for four Tweed schools

        premium_icon DESIGNS: $120m worth of upgrades for four Tweed schools

        News New classrooms and refurbished facilities feature in the designs

        Hedge fund’s ‘secret weapon’ a lie, court told

        premium_icon Hedge fund’s ‘secret weapon’ a lie, court told

        News $25m sports star’s missing cash probe: stock-pick system ‘a lie’

        Coronavirus: Coast businesses cut shifts to survive

        premium_icon Coronavirus: Coast businesses cut shifts to survive

        News Catch a Crab forced to cut shifts as fallout cripples Tweed tourism