Boyfriend knows where prison escapees are headed

THE on-again off-again boyfriend of one of the women who escaped from Numinbah Correctional Centre on Sunday night believes the pair is heading for NSW.

Joseph Milanov - the love interest of Tegan Simpson, 24, who is on the run with Abigail Graf, 21 - this morning pleaded for the girls to hand themselves in.

"I just want her to hand herself in, but obviously she's not really for that," Mr Milanov told The Courier-Mail.

"(An associate) told me they were headed for Mullumbimby - I think it's in NSW. I don't even know what's there or why anyone would go there."

Mullumbimby sits just north of Byron Bay in northern NSW.

Abigail Graf

Mr Milanov said he and Simpson had been speaking frequently while she was in the correctional facility, near the Gold Coast hinterland.

She is awaiting trial for receiving stolen goods.

But following an argument last week, Mr Milanov stopped hearing from Simpson.

"Me and her were dating for a while. I went to jail and we were still together, but I found out she was playing up.

"Things were OK when I got out but she went in on the day of my birthday - June 24.

Tegan Simpson and Abigail Graf were noticed missing from Numinbah Correctional Centre after an 11pm headcount on Sunday.

"(On the phone last week she said) 'I'm done. Bye' And hung up on me. Now I hear she's on the run."

Mr Milanov described Simpson as "a bubbly girl" with a great personality.

"We loved each other from day dot," he said.

Graf is on remand for assaulting police and Simpson was in custody for receiving stolen goods.

Simpson is described as about 163cm tall, weighing 48kg, and has green eyes and dark brown hair. She also has several tattoos including one of the word 'strength' over her left eyebrow, a rose behind left ear, a full sleeve tattoo on her left arm, angel wings on her right inner wrist, a bow on her right hand, a phoenix bird on her lower left leg, a crown on her right foot as well as a skull, rose, lantern, eye, ladies face on her right leg.

Tegan Simpson.

Graf is described as about 168cm tall and weighing about 61kg, with hazel coloured eyes and bleached blonde hair. She has several tattoos including one of eye and teeth on her left arm, the 'A' anarchy sign on her left-hand ring finger, the word 'death' on her upper left leg, a graffiti tag on her left ankle and one of the word 'life' on her upper right leg.

Anyone who sees either Graf or Simpson or has any information is urged to contact police or call Policelink on 131 444.