Boyle brothers making waves in the surfing world

Matt Boyle is following in his brothers' footsteps to the Nationals and then Hawaii. Picture: Ben Stagg/Surfing Queensland.

Gold Coast is an epicentre of surfing. It has more world champions and titles than anywhere else on the planet.

It’s no wonder the Gold Coast is bursting with unbridled talent.

The board riding clubs, school surfing, the super coaches and not to forget all the dedicated parents, family and friends support are responsible for this new wave of talent.

The Gold Coast has had a history of surfing siblings that adds a special dynamic to the potent mix.

From the 1960s to the present there’s been the Drouyns, Neilsens, Deanes, Petersons, Lees, Frosts, Doyles, Styman Lanes, Coffeys, Harrisons, Lights, Deffentis and the list keeps on growing.

This week Surf Scene will focus on the Boyle brothers representing Generation Z from the Snapper Surfriders club, Josh, 17, and Matt, 14.

Does surfing siblings make better surfers?

According to parents Mel and Greg, it sure does.

“They are always pushing each other with their surfing and always letting each other know who got the better barrel, who did the best air or most radical manoeuvre,” Mel said.

How close are they considering their age difference?

“They have a very close brotherly bond both in and out of the water with lots of laughs.

“Big brother (Josh) is always taking Matt to the best surf spots now that he has his driver’s licence.

“That helps little brother tag along everywhere.”

They both look up to Mick Fanning for determination, Josh reckons Hawaii’s Shane Dorian is a good role model and Matt likes Nathan Florence for his fun attitude.

They learnt how to surf at Currumbin Alley at the age of four but both rate Snapper as their favourite break and are gaining recognition and respect by the big names who are calling them into set waves behind the rock.

Their schedule for the rest of the year could only be described as hectic with a number of surf trips planned, contests and both will be competing in the Australian Junior titles at the end of the year at Margaret River, Western Australia.

Josh is finishing high school in the next couple of months while Matt is in Year 9.

Both take their training seriously in preparation for the coming comps.

Both are planning a trip to Hawaii in January and February, a surfing destination they are familiar with.

Josh’s scariest experience was surfing in the 2018 Pipeline Pro in flawless 8–10ft Pipe for the first time ever.

Matt said the paddle out at Pipe was scary enough.

Josh is determined to make it on the world stage and will begin the journey on next year’s World Qualifying Series. His surfing CV is pretty impressive, 2018-19 under-19 Queensland State schoolboy champion, first in the 2017 under-16 Boys Rip Curl grom search Jan Juc, fourth in the 2017 under-16 Boys Rip Curl Grom Search Yorke Peninsula and WSL QS 1500 Gold Coast open Burleigh finishing 13th.

Matt is following in the same direction with results like 2019 under-16 Qld State schoolboy champion, 2016-17 runner up Rip Curl Grom Search National final Sandon Point, 2018-19 runner up Rip Curl Grom Search National final Woonona and 2016 under-12 Queensland State champion.

Outside of surfing they both like fishing.

These two brothers aim to push Gold Coast surfing higher and keep Australian prospects healthy and to be one day on that World Stage together.