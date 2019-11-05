Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NT Police
NT Police
Health

Boy’s death remains a mystery

by JUDITH AISTHORPE, judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au
5th Nov 2019 5:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE results of an autopsy today are expected to confirm the cause of death of a 13-year-old boy who died suddenly on Sunday night in a remote Territory community.

The NT News understands the child was from Maningrida.

Several members of the community had posted tributes and condolences to the child on a socail media page.

In a post to the Maningrida Community Facebook page a member asked the community to avoid passing the morgue/clinic unless required as there had been a death in the community.

NT police first released details of the child's death on Monday, but were unable to give any details on the circumstances of the boy's tragic passing on Sunday.

The boy collapsed at a home in the Arnhem Land community on Sunday and passed away some time later.

An autopsy was carried out yesterday.

A police spokesman said the cause of death would not be confirmed until today as the investigation into the boy's death was ongoing.

Police are not treating the boy's death as suspicious.

An autopsy was carried out yesterday.

AN NT Police spokseman said a report would be prepared for the coroner..

maningrida remote death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two arrested after alleged break and enter in Tweed

        premium_icon Two arrested after alleged break and enter in Tweed

        Crime Police allege there was an aggravated break and enter on Sunday, October 27, at a unit on Seymour St

        • 5th Nov 2019 5:22 PM
        Murwillumbah’s Fashions on the Field winner ‘completely surprised’

        premium_icon Murwillumbah’s Fashions on the Field winner ‘completely...

        Horses Fascinators and hats may have been flying but the ladies still put their best foot...

        • 5th Nov 2019 5:19 PM
        87-year-old’s ‘incredible’ reunion with stolen dog

        premium_icon 87-year-old’s ‘incredible’ reunion with stolen dog

        Offbeat The old, one-eyed dog was found in a surprising place

        Tweed Link out now

        premium_icon Tweed Link out now

        News The latest edition of the Tweed Link has been released by the Tweed Shire...