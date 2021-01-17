Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

One Direction star Louis Tomlinson’s sister dies aged 18
News

Boy’s leukaemia missed by doctor

17th Jan 2021 7:38 PM

The parents of a young British boy who was diagnosed with a form of cancer say the diagnosis has turned their "whole world upside down" after alleging the doctor originally misdiagnosed the boy with growing pains.

Jaxson Clark, 4, was taken to the doctor by his parents in November experiencing a temperature, swelled lymph nodes, sore throat and leg pains.

Jaxson Clark with his father Mitch and mother Sophie. Picture: GoFundMe
Jaxson Clark with his father Mitch and mother Sophie. Picture: GoFundMe


His father Mitch said the doctor originally thought the boy was experiencing growing pains and prescribed antibiotics for what they said was a throat infection.

Jaxson's parents sought a second opinion and took him to Bristol Children's Hospital, where he was later diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, one of the more common children's cancers.

Jaxson Clark is facing a long treatment that could last almost four years. Picture: Justgiving
Jaxson Clark is facing a long treatment that could last almost four years. Picture: Justgiving


He had his first round of chemotherapy the day after his diagnosis, but treatment is expected to take close to four years.

The organiser of a GoFundMe set up to collect donations for the family said "the news is so raw and fresh, reaching out for that support at this moment in time is very difficult when all they want to do is bring their boy home".

Jaxson's parents work in the catering industry and work has dried up due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jaxson Clark has been diagnosed with leukaemia. Picture: GoFundMe
Jaxson Clark has been diagnosed with leukaemia. Picture: GoFundMe

The family is at risk of losing their rental home where they have raised their son and his sister Bella for the past two years.

The donation page was set up in December and is two-thirds of the way towards its £15,000 ($A26,400).

Originally published as Boy's leukaemia missed by doctor

More Stories

children editors picks health leukaemia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Do you know this man? Police want to speak to him

        Do you know this man? Police want to speak to him

        News Police have sought public help to identify a man who may be able to assist with investigations into a serious assault.

        Cocaine supply accused in rehab, charges remain before court

        Premium Content Cocaine supply accused in rehab, charges remain before court

        Crime Group charged with involvement in drug supply in the Byron region

        Beach track incident: Woman uses metallic bottle to repel attack

        Premium Content Beach track incident: Woman uses metallic bottle to repel...

        News A woman acted bravely by striking a man who grabbed her by the arm on a beach track...

        Road blocked as emergency services attend two-car crash

        Premium Content Road blocked as emergency services attend two-car crash

        News Traffic is being diverted from streets surrounding the scene.