Brad and Jen’s adorable backstage moment

A candid photo from backstage at Screen Actors Guild awards has sent in the internet into a frenzy, as eagle-eyed fans look for signs Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have rekindled their iconic romance.

As Aniston accepted her Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her performance on The Morning Show, backstage sleuths snapped her ex-husband Pitt watching the screen intently, smiling as she gave her speech.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the SAG awards. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner

The couple joked and laughed together. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner

The star had just left the stage himself after accepting his Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood, delivering a speech that had the crowd in stitches.

"I'm going to add this to my Tinder profile," the Hollywood heart-throb began, before hilariously referencing Quentin Tarantino's long-rumoured foot fetish.

Pitt’s speech was a clear highlight of the ceremony. Picture: Foxtel.

"I want to thank my co-stars, Leo, Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie's feet, Margaret Qualley's feet, Dakota Fanning's feet … seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA," he quipped.

Elsewhere, the actor seemingly made a thinly veiled swipe at his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, joking about how his character in the film was a guy who "doesn't get on with his wife".

"Let's be honest, it was a difficult part," Pitt, 56, said. "The guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn't get on with his wife. It's a big stretch. Big."

In the audience, Aniston chuckled as the camera panned to her table.

Pitt has admitted struggling with drug and alcohol addiction, opening up last year about his time spent in AA.

Shortly after Pitt left the stage, Friends star Aniston - who held her hands to her mouth in shock the moment her name was called, was on the verge of tears as she accepted her award.

Backstage, Pitt watched on proudly as she spoke of her beginnings as an actor, the footage promptly sending Twitter into overdrive.

The two have maintained a friendship since Pitt's divorce from Jolie - who he infamously left Aniston for in 2005, ending their marriage.

But after Pitt attended Aniston's 50th last year, fans have been watching intently for signs of romance this awards season - with today's ceremony offering the most hints yet.

On the red carpet, the pair affectionately held hands, giggling and flirting as they made their way into the ceremony.

The pair have sent fans into a spin after their reunion at the awards. Picture: Vivien Best/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA)

Aniston stunned in a white figure-hugging gown. Picture: Foxtel.

Earlier this month, Pitt won the Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a motion picture and similarly cracked a joke about his love life during his acceptance speech.

"I wanted to bring my mum but I couldn't, because anyone I stand next to, they say I'm dating. And that would just be awkward," Pitt joked.

The camera quickly panned to Aniston who was spotted laughing in the crowd.