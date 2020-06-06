Brakes on the future of highly anticipated car event

AFTER almost reaching the finish line on preparations the first Speed on Tweed in a decade has been shelved for 2020.

Speed on Tweed president Michael Simmons said the organising committee felt the difficulties of dealing with COVID-19 had given them no choice other than to cancel.

He resigned his position at the committee meeting last week but said he would support future Speed on Tweed events.

"It was going to be difficult to manage the logistics and satisfy management it would be COVID safe," he said.

With restrictions changing weekly it was difficult to come up with a plan for the event set to bring 5000 to 10,000 people to the area, he said.

"People are feeling very emotional," he said.

"A lot of work had been done. A lot of time and effort was put into it.

"We didn't want to bring in an event for 2020 that wasn't going to meet expectations and have a big impact on business."

Ms Simmons said the aim of bringing back the iconic event was for the economic and social benefit of the town and to honour the legacy of the previous Speed on Tweed festival.

Car enthusiast and event organiser John Tetley agreed to come on board to assist in the running of the event last October.

The owner of Track Action NSW, Queensland Raceway and Lakeside Park said the original Speed on Tweed was initiated in the 1990s by historic car enthusiast Roger Eland, first held in 2000 and ran well for 13 years before being taken over by World Rally Championship and eventually going broke.

"It was quite special," he said. "The cars that came to the event were old Formula 1 cars."

Mr Tetley who runs about 300 car events in Queensland had the resources, the insurance, the technical expertise and the delivery teams to run the Murwillumbah event and was happy to be involved.

He said negotiations had been undertaken with the showgrounds and Tweed Shire Council but the border closures and COVID-19 restrictions had blown the plans out of the water.

Mr Tetley said he supported the decision of the committee to postpone the event and hoped to be involved in running it in 2021.

"When you recreate something, if you don't get it right the first time you don't get another chance," he said.

"It's a huge disruption but a big boost for recognition and business."

Mr Tetley plans to run a Muscle at Murwillumbah event in March 2021 bringing muscle cars to the region and hopes the two events will work together to attract car enthusiasts and benefit the area.

Articles contributed by Margie Maccoll were supported by the Judith Neilson Institute of Journalism and Ideas.