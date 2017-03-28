Brand new music evolves with Country superstar

IN AN ever changing, evolving world, country superstar Adam Brand is keeping pace.

Armed with new album Get On Your Feet, the 12-time Golden Guitar winner and seven time CMC Oz Artist Of The Year is not about to rest on his laurels.

While Brand admits he hasn't gone as far as releasing a metal album, the changes evident on Get On Your Feet reflect an artist not content with standing still.

"As you grow as a performer, you evolve, and music is always evolving and growing,” Brand told the Tweed Daily News.

"It's (Get On Your Feet) got fresh sounds and I've used a new production team. But there's still songs about life and love and things that are important to me.

"It's very much a positive album, and an album that will leave you smiling.”

Brand's ability to evolve defines an artist who began his adult life as a dental technician in Perth, before heading to Tamworth with his guitar.

From platinum and gold albums and sales in excess of 500,000 units, Brand has toured with Taylor Swift and almost conquered country music's holy-land, Nashville, when he was signed to Sony.

But Brand's American dream ended after the dissolution of his marriage to former Dancing With The Stars partner Jade Hatcher. Following the split, Brand asked to be released from his contract and returned back home.

While his Nashville dream ended in heartbreak, Brand's focus was firmly back on the Australian market.

"Sometimes you need to go through those things to know where you belong, I feel like I'm exactly where I need to be,” he said.

"Things pop up that you need to evaluate, the door's still open (Nashville) but I'm very settled here.

"I wouldn't do it the way I did before, I'm happy here living on the Gold Coast.”

In-fact, in what would seem an unlikely destination for artists of Brand's genre, he's uncovered a Country oasis amid the expanses of high-rise backed beaches and a holiday culture.

"I feel like it's a good fit, we have hinterland and rural surrounding and you have the Tweed area with lots of beautiful properties,” Brand said.

"At first glance, you might think its strange, but there's more to make sense of it than not. You have CMC and Broadbeach Country (festival) and people can go to beach and make weekend of it too.”

It's all part of the evolution of Brand, whose national tour to promote Get On Your Feet takes in 33 dates across the country and lands at Twin Towns in an Easter opener on Thursday, April 13.

Brand said he'll be introducing fans to his new music, while playing all his old favourites.

"I'm excited about kicking-off the Easter long weekend at Twin Towns,” Brand said.

"It feels like a great fit and we'll see you all there.”

Adam Brand - Get On Your Feet tour

Where: Twin Towns

When: Thursday, April 13

Tickets: From $35 twintowns.com.au