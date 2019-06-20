BRAVE BARBARIANS: 5 players to watch heading to the finals

Hiroshi Takeyama has been one of the in-form players for the Barbarians this season.

CASUARINA Beach are sitting in second on the competition ladder and are in a great position to make their first finals appearance.

Coming off the back of a tight two-point win over Grafton last weekend, the Barbarians will be hoping to continue their good form.

The Tweed Daily News has compiled a list of the five players who hold the key to Casuarina Beach making a run for the premiership this season.

These five have been instrumental in the side's form and success this season, and are the players to watch out for as the the Far North Coast competition dives deeper into the second half of the year.

Mitch Planten

The hard-running, tough-tackling No 8 is a former Queensland Country player who has started the FNC season with a bag of tries.

He's softly spoken, leads from the front and is feared across the competition.

Coach Mick Hall said he was one of the top three players in the zone.

He has proven to be one of the best acquisitions the club made last off-season.

Mitch Planten. Supplied

Vitori Buatava

The former Fijian international was recently rewarded for stellar form with a spot in the 2019 NSW Country team.

He is a flyhalf who leads the team around the field with calm demeanour that belies a huge competitive spirit.

The Barbarians will need to score plenty of points to win this year's premiership.

With the attack going though Buatava, he will have a huge impact on the rest of the season.

Vitori Buatava. Supplied

Bruce Somerville

An ageless prop who has answered the call.

Extremely popular, he is regularly nominated for player's player awards.

The 49-year-old has played every game so far this season and is yet to be bested, dominating opposing scrums on a weekly basis.

Bruce Somerville. Supplied

Ross Colvin

The tough-as-teak open-side flanker has a no-nonsense attitude and a massive motor.

He commonly gets under skin of opposing teams, but is the heart and soul of the team.

Colvin was rewarded for his quality start to the year with selection in the FNC Representative side that won NSW Country Championships.

Ross Colvin. Supplied

Hiroshi Takeyama

The former Japan Top League player with Canon Eagles is affectionately known as "Hero” and is a hugely popular player with a quality skillset.

He can play anywhere from back row to centre, and his defence and aggressive approach to the game will continue to surprise many teams.

His experience at the top level will assist the Barbarians going deep into the finals.