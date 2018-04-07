Brave Bill battles on for bronze

Bill Chaffey made an incredible recovery after crashing on the hand cycle leg to win bronze in the Commonwealth Games Para Triathlon this morning.

Bill Chaffey made an incredible recovery after crashing on the hand cycle leg to win bronze in the Commonwealth Games Para Triathlon this morning. Jeff Crow

COMMONWEALTH GAMES: In incredible scenes this morning Tweed para triathlete Bill Chaffey won bronze in a resilient and inspiring finish to the Commonwealth Games Para Triathlon.

The result might not have lived up to Bill Chaffey's own expectations, but given the circumstances, he has won the respect of everyone who watched the event, and made everyone in the Tweed proud, after his incredible effort to recover after a big crash jeopardised his race.

The five-time world champion smashed into the race barriers as he pursued eventual winner Joe Townsend, with parts breaking off his hand cycle, including the handle.

With the broken cycle, Chaffey had to finish the middle leg of the race effectively one-handed. He lost 45 seconds after the crash, which was compounded further by his compromised hand cycle: but he was never going to give up.

The crash undoubtedly could have cost him not only a potential gold medal, but a chance at finishing the race at all.

Chaffey crossed the line 1 minute and 34 seconds behind Joe Townsend, with Australian Nic Beveridge finishing in second.

Results:

GOLD: Joe Townsend (Eng) 1:02:39

SILVER: Nic Beveridge (Aus) 1:03:28 (+0:49)

BRONZE: Bill Chaffey (Aus) 1:04:13 (+1:34)