How 'hero' teen saved 4 men from drowning

The scene at Wooyung Beach last Thursday where Coolangatta Tweed Heads Surf Life Saving nipper Clayton Schilg saved four people from drowing after being caught in a rip about 2.30pm.

The scene at Wooyung Beach last Thursday where Coolangatta Tweed Heads Surf Life Saving nipper Clayton Schilg saved four people from drowing after being caught in a rip about 2.30pm.

THE partner of a man who was saved from drowning by a Queensland boy has called for the young hero to be given a bravery award.

Tweed Heads Coolangatta Surf Life Saving Club's nipper Clayton Schilg, 14, acted without thinking when he grabbed a surfboard and dived into the water to rescue four men caught in a rip at Wooyung Beach last Thursday afternoon.

On the last days of his holidays, the Brisbane teenager was at the beach with a mate when he noticed the strong rip sweeping people out to sea.

"I said to my friend Harry, this is going to end badly if they get past the second sandbar," Clayton told the Tweed Daily News.

The scene at Wooyung Beach last Thursday where Coolangatta Tweed Heads Surf Life Saving nipper Clayton Schilg saved four people from drowing after being caught in a rip about 2.30pm.

"I'd been in earlier and knew how strong the current's pull was.

"Then I heard someone yell 'Help'. I didn't really think, I just acted."

Clayton ran to an old 1.8m surfboard labelled 'for emergencies only' in the treeline of the beach and started paddling towards the swimmers in trouble.

His mate Harry rang Clayton's parents and Barry Schilg described receiving the chilling phone call while he was at the nearby caravan park.

Tweed Heads Surf Life Saving nipper Clayton Schilg, 14, saved four people from drowning last week at Wooyung Beach.

"Harry said 'We've got some people in trouble and Clayton's gone in to help' and I'm not the best swimmer myself so I ran off to find another parent with a surfboard to go out and help," Mr Schilg said.

"My biggest fear was that they were still in the water when I got the call."

Using the rip's pull to paddle out to the swimmers within what he estimates was a minute, Clayton said he relied on his two years of surf lifesaving training, especially when one of the panicked men grabbed him, almost pulling him under.

"One of the guys was in a bad way so I put him on top of the board," Clayton said.

"Then I got two to hang onto either side of the board while I pulled it from the front and another man, the brother of the guy on the board, hung onto my waist."

The board at Wooyung Beach labelled 'for emergencies only' which Coolangatta Tweed Heads Surf Life Saving nipper Clayton Schilg used to save four people last week.

When Clayton kicked to the second sandbar, the man on his waist swam back to shore.

"I knew if I got past the dumpers I would be fine and catch the white wash," Clayton said.

"They weren't kicking, they were all really tired. I was trying to control the nose from the front of the board, try and push the nose down into the waves so it didn't flip everyone off. The board was so heavy I couldn't catch the waves in."

Clayton estimated he was fighting the current for a "good five minutes" trying to move the board by kicking by himself while negotiating waves and looking towards the shore.

"I eventually caught a white wash that got me onto the second sandbar and then kicked to the first sandbar when a guy from the shore came into the rib-deep water and helped me drag the board the rest of the way to shore," Clayton said.

Wooyung Beach where Coolangatta Tweed Heads Surf Life Saving nipper Clayton Schilg, 14, saved four people from drowning last week.

"The two on the side got off and the guy who wasn't looking too good, his name is Ben (Jeffrey), we pulled him up onto the beach and I put him into the recovery position and was holding a towel over him when some other people took over stabilising him."

From the beach, Mr Jeffrey's girlfriend of 10 years Christine Campbell saw the rescue and was amazed at how the 14-year-old took charge of the situation.

"When they pulled him out of the water, Clayton yelled 'No, get him up further than just the waterline' then they tried to give him water and he yelled 'No' which the paramedics confirmed later was the right thing to do to not give him water," she said.

"He had the maturity of a 25-year-old man. He didn't hesitate at all.

"He is a true hero and needs to be made young Australian of the year."

The scene at Wooyung Beach last Thursday where Coolangatta Tweed Heads Surf Life Saving nipper Clayton Schilg saved four people from drowing after being caught in a rip about 2.30pm.

The Geelong couple were on their way back from a holiday on the Gold Coast when they visited a friend at the local caravan park and decided to swim at the unpatrolled beach.

"We mistakenly thought it was safe because of the amount of people at the beach," Ms Campbell said.

"The rip was so strong it was sucking people's clothes off and they were coming out of the water naked.

"Time slowed down for me as I watched Clayton bring them back in.

"Ben says he only had another minute in him. He said he had given up, laid on his back and looked at the sky and thought it looked nice. I think 30 more seconds and he had enough."

Speaking from Mr Jeffrey's bedside in Tweed Hospital, Ms Campbell said although her partner was initially discharged, he went back into hospital due to issues with his kidneys.

"(Ben's) kidneys aren't doing too well, we are just trying to get everything back to the right levels, they think it is caused by the shock to his body," she explained.

"I didn't deal with it very well at the time, I went into shock, and Clayton's mum Lea-Anne (Schilg) was just the most compassionate woman ever. She held me and kept talking to me, saying 'He is still breathing, everyone is okay'. They are the most beautiful parents to have raised just the best young man.

The scene at Wooyung Beach last Thursday where Coolangatta Tweed Heads Surf Life Saving nipper Clayton Schilg saved four people from drowing after being caught in a rip about 2.30pm.

Ms Schilg described how Mr Jeffrey's eyes began rolling into the back of his head and his breathing slowed.

"It was getting critical," she said.

"Thankfully there was a registered nurse staying at the holiday park who helped stabilise him before the paramedics got there."

A NSW Ambulance spokesman confirmed three crews attended the scene after getting the call for help about 2.15pm.

Surf Life Saving NSW Far North Coast branch duty manager Christopher Samuels said a support operations team attended to help treat the 28-year-old Mr Jeffreys for water inhalation while paramedics arrived and helped transport him off the beach.

"While Wooyung Beach is unpatrolled, there were lifeguards 2km down the beach neat Pottsville Creek," he said.

Clayton, ever the humble hero, said the credit went to his surf lifesaving club which he travelled to on weekends from his home in Brisbane.

"The Tweed Heads Coolangatta Surf Life Saving Club gave me these lifesaving skills when I completed my Surf Rescue Certificate and did rescue scenarios. I recommend everyone who has the chance to join their local SLSC. I couldn't have done it without them."

WATER TIPS FROM SURF LIFE SAVERS:

-Always swim between the flags

-White water is not favourable to swim in

-Know your limits and if you are unsure do not take the risk